Resident or visitor from Goolwa could be a new millionaire

By Matt Welch
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Goolwa could have an unaware newly-minted millionaire

A Goolwa resident or visitor has won $1.9 million in the weekend's X Lotto draw but may be unaware of the fact they're a newly-minted millionaire.

