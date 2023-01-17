Goolwa could have an unaware newly-minted millionaire

A Goolwa resident or visitor has won $1.9 million in the weekend's X Lotto draw but may be unaware of the fact they're a newly-minted millionaire.
The mystery Goolwa ticketholder held one of the three division one winning entries in Saturday X Lotto draw 4329, drawn Saturday, January 14 2023, and took home $1,945,326.05.
The winning entry was not registered to a player card, which means officials from The Lott have no way of notifying the winner of their life-changing win and must wait for them to check their ticket.
The winning ticket was purchased at Goolwa Pharmacy on Hutchinson Street.
Goolwa Pharmacy team member Kirstie said the win had created a buzz in the local community, with many locals wondering who had scored the division one prize.
"It's very exciting news! We've started to decorate and share the winning news with all of our customers," she said.
"Everyone in the community will be overjoyed to hear we've sold a division one winning entry and I can just imagine it will be the talk of the town.
"We sold our last division one winning entry four years ago, so it's really nice to see another division one win land our way.
"We hope the mystery winner comes forward to claim their wondrous win soon!"
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was eagerly waiting to speak to the mystery Goolwa winner.
"It's very likely this winner is oblivious to the fact they became a millionaire this week," she said.
"We're urging anyone who purchased a Saturday X Lotto ticket at Goolwa Pharmacy to check their tickets today!
"Imagine if the X Lotto ticket that's sitting in your back pocket, tucked in your purse or under a magnet on your fridge is worth $1.9 million!"
"All you need to do is visit our website at thelott.com, scan your ticket on The Lott app or head to one of our friendly outlets to find out if you're our elusive winner.
"Make sure you check your tickets and if you do discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."
The winning numbers in Saturday X Lotto draw 4329 on January 14 2023 were 39, 30, 37, 45, 11 and 19, while the supplementary numbers were 3 and 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.