After years of discussions, Alexandrina Council have resolved funding priorities on a major design thought to be the biggest asset restoration project in the council's history.
At the Monday, January 16 2023 Alexandrina Council meeting, members resolved to fund the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Project.
After an hour and a half consideration, it was resolved to proceed with the priority essential asset renewal works which will include the wharf decking re-construction, Wharf Shed remediation and Signal Point building roof remediation.
It is estimated that over 80% of the funding for the project will be spent on much needed restoration of existing assets.
With the sheer scale of the precincts asset deterioration now known along with ever increasing construction and material costs and external assistance with $5.0 million in grant funding available for limited time, council determined the time for action was now and funded the project.
Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris recently put his signature on the purchase of 9,030 linear meters of Seasoned Spotted Gum Timber to be used to replace the Goolwa Wharf decking as part of the Council commitment to the $14.55 million investment into the project.
"That's enough wood lined up end to end to get from Goolwa to Middleton and halfway back again", Mr Morris said.
The historic Wharf Shed will be reconstructed and improved with internal lining, glazing and Council has also committed to the Oscar W tenancy fit-out.
The public toilets will be removed from the proposed Wharf Shed design to create more space for both the Oscar W facility and the commercial tenant with the toilet facility to be relocated as a stand-alone building within the Precinct.
Additional elements included in the plan to revitalise the area include additional car parking, upgrade of the Jaralde Park footpath connections, improvements to the Signal Point Building including external protective painting, new rail crossing and fencing for pedestrian safety, pedestrian and cycle linkages, footpath upgrades including new timber board walk along Cutting Road and retention of two-way access to Cutting Road.
Adjustments to the plan and a rigorous value management process has occurred since the project's lead contractor has undertaken an in-depth investigation into the Wharf Precinct including soil analyses, diving inspection under the wharf, inspections under the cladding and footings of the Wharf Shed and Signal Point buildings highlighted that the deterioration of the Wharf Precinct is greater than initially expected.
Federal and State Government funding combined with council's funding will provide $14.55 million investment towards the master plan.
External grant funding of $5 million has been awarded to the project with $3.75 million coming from the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund and $1.25 million coming from the State Government.
Council have also secured $980,000 in funds from the Murray Darling Basin Economic Development Grant Program to develop the Signal Point building.
Council will be considering the public toilet location and space allocation of the Wharf Shed tenancies at the February Council Meeting. Alexandrina Council's Mayor, Keith Parkes, said it is an exciting milestone for the project.
"Council is committed to delivering this important project for the benefit of our local community, and we will continue to give careful consideration to key stakeholders' needs throughout construction and will be working closely with State Heritage throughout the process," Mayor Parkes said.
