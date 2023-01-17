A 30-year-old Parafield Gardens man has sustained minor injuries, after his truck rolled on the bend down from the intersection of Crows Nest Road and Victor Harbor Road at approximately 7.00 a.m., January 17.
The man was taken to the local hospital for treatment, but remains in a stable condition.
Police were called to the scene near Hindmarsh Valley following the accident - crash investigators are still working to determine the cause.
The truck was carrying large concrete slabs and had a large diesel spill following the accident, which has been contained using absorbent.
The road remained closed for several hours with traffic being diverted on Victor Harbor Road to Hindmarsh Tiers Road and Crows Nest Road while the cleanup continued and the truck was towed.
