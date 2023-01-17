The Times
District Council of Yankalilla members discuss the bill for automated defibrillators within the community

Matt Welch
January 17 2023
District Council of Yankalilla councillors discuss the bill for automated defibrillators within the community.

Expensive, but worth it was the conclusion District Council of Yankalilla members came to when discussing the bill for automated defibrillators within the community.

