Expensive, but worth it was the conclusion District Council of Yankalilla members came to when discussing the bill for automated defibrillators within the community.
At the Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Yankalilla Council meeting, councillors considered additional automated external defibrillator's (AED's) at its buildings or other prescribed places through the future Annual Business Plan and Budget process.
In December 2022, State Parliament passed the Automated External Defibrillators Bill. The Bill mandates the installation of defibrillators in public buildings, including council buildings from January 1 2026
The council currently have four installed at three of its key sites: the Council Office Building, Yankalilla Library and Cultural Centre and The Normanville Jetty Caravan Park has two.
With several councillors joking about their age the conversation discussed the importance of these defibrillators within the Yankalilla community.
"As the senior citizen in this room, this is very close to my heart," Cr Lawrie Polomka said. "Having spent four years in an ambulance, you'd have to liaise some sort of training."
Cr Davina Quirke who recommended the motion said it's very important, but maintenance is also needed.
"It's not just about seeing if they've been interfered with, it's also about checking the rubber caps on them," Cr Quirke said.
"This gives us a chance to be well and truly in front of the problem before it comes to us." Cr Glen Rowlands said he didn't think training was the issue with the defibrillators.
"I believe the gadget actually works you through the process," he said.
"I'm a little younger than Cr Polomka and did my stress test a few days ago, so I'm all good. But, they do certainly save lives and it would be good to have a network of them across the area."
Cr Bill Verway was short with his answer on the subject. "I selfishly support this."
With the room full of laughter Cr Simon Rothwell supported the motion and let everyone know you don't need to be senior to need a defib.
"They're used on all ages and it's important that the quicker you get to someone, the more chance they have of survival. It will be expensive and an added cost to council, but one life saved is effectively worth six million to the community. It's well worth it."
The motion was passed unanimously.
