30-year-old man sustains minor injuries after truck rolled on Victor Harbor Road

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:24am
A 30-year-old Parafield Gardens man has sustained minor injuries, after his truck rolled near the intersection of Crows Nest Road and Victor Harbor Road at approximately 7.00 a.m., January 17.

