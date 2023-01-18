A 30-year-old Parafield Gardens man has sustained minor injuries, after his truck rolled near the intersection of Crows Nest Road and Victor Harbor Road at approximately 7.00 a.m., January 17.
The man was taken to the local hospital for treatment.
Police were called to the scene near Hindmarsh Valley and crash investigators are working to find the cause.
The truck was carrying concrete slabs and a large diesel spill occurred as a result, which CFS crews covered with absorbent.
The road remained closed for several hours with traffic being diverted on Victor Harbor Road at Hindmarsh Tiers Road and Crows Nest Road.
This is the second serious accident to occur on Victor Harbor Road this month, amid public pleas for improvements to the road's safety.
Construction of a proposed overtaking lane on Victor Harbor Road has been paused, said the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT), until further stakeholder and community consultation can occur.
