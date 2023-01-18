The Santos Tour Down Under hits the Fleurieu

The Tour Down Under will travel through the Fleurieu Peninsula on Thursday January 19 and here's a list of road closures and vantage points.
Stage two is all about the coast. It will start in beachside Brighton at 11:30am which is another event first for the tour. It will then trace The Esplanade before a sprint at Aldinga's Snapper Point.
Look for the peloton crossing Myponga dam wall and sprinting through Yankalilla before descending into Victor Harbor for a big finish. At 154.8km this is the longest of the Santos Tour Down Under's five road stages.
