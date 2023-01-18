House of the Week | Hamptons country style

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 17
Magnolia Farms is in a class of its own, designed to impress with a country hamptons influence throughout. No expense has been spared when renovating and designing this impressive residence, this home has been finished in style and graced with sophisticated glamour.
Step inside Magnolia Farms and be in absolute awe of what this ultimate residence has to offer, boasting fine design and attention to detail throughout. Experience luxury that cannot be categorised, aimed squarely at those who appreciate stylish living.
This stunning residence offers a large living area including indoor and outdoor entertaining. There are five bedrooms in total, four are in the main home and the other is located in the stable office area. Three of the bedrooms have large glass sliding doors which open out onto the veranda areas, giving you your own private sitting areas.
The home has two bathrooms, 10 foot ceilings, fully renovated kitchen and bathrooms, combustion heater, quality curtains, reverse cycle heating and cooling, and wooden floating floors. The open plan living space and outdoor entertaining areas look out onto the beautifully landscaped gardens and horse arena.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.