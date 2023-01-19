As crowds gather and the world's best cyclists prepare to race from Brighton to Victor Harbor in the Oakley Men's Stage Two of the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under, one question comes to mind: What is South Australia's cycling culture really like?
We aren't talking about the world's best here, we are talking about the 300,000 people who hop on a bike in South Australia every week, who use public bikeways on their commute to work or ride for leisure.
During Covid lockdowns, there was a reported surge in bicycle use by the general public, largely because it is a naturally social-distanced physical activity.
Bicycle SA CEO, Brett Gillett predicts that cycling will grow in popularity further as fuel and car ownership costs increase, yet the overall attitude towards cycling and cyclists in South Australia appears at best indifferent, at worst adversarial.
"Concern over negotiating and interacting with road traffic is the largest barrier to most people who would like to cycle more," Mr Gillett said.
"Entrenched attitudes [about cycling] are difficult to change, particularly in an environment that has become so adversarial and territorial as our road network."
On January 16, the death of 72-year-old Paul White, a former NT Police Commissioner who died in a bike crash in South Australia, was a stark reminder of the dangers of road riding and yet his death could have so easily been avoided on an arterial road, such as Portrush Road where he died.
Mr Gillett said the campaign 'A Metre Matters', launched by the Amy Gillett Foundation, which advocated for drivers to allow a minimum passing distance of one metre (or 1.5 metres in speed zones of more than 60km), has had the biggest impact on raising awareness of vulnerable road users.
"That effect needs to be continually reinforced or active transport users... will continue to be put at unnecessary risk," Mr Gillett said.
The Tour Down Under puts cycling in South Australia in the spotlight and could be a catalyst for a groundroots conversation around the importance of cyclists and drivers sharing the road safely.
In a state where almost 90 per cent of households own at least one vehicle, however, a change in South Australia's cycling culture is an uphill battle.
Despite this, Mr Gillett remains optimistic.
"South Australia and Adelaide and the state in general are blessed with tremendous natural advantages to cater to cyclists of all disciplines... Bicycle SA will continue to advocate for the needs of cyclists to be appropriately recognised by all levels of government," he said.
The Department of Transport and Infrastructure 'Think! Road Safety' campaign has been particularly important within this context, as have recent projects to improve arterial road crossings of strategic bike routes, through construction of shared use paths and bicycle crossings over busy roads, to improve safety and connectivity for cyclists and encourage cycling participation in South Australia.
These projects and campaigns are only one step towards improving and reframing cycling culture in South Australia and to ensuring road users of all kinds are increasingly aware of one another.
The real change happens when we recognise that all have a right to safely commute and use public roads - perhaps the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under can serve to remind people of this fact.
