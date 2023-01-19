A car fire at Middleton Caravan Park that engulfed a Toyota Hilux in the early hours of the morning of January 18, has been labelled non-suspicious.
The CFS and SA Police were at the scene at 6.38 a.m., by which time the car was already completely ablaze.
Firefighters in three separate fire appliances worked to contain the blaze until approximately 7.30 a.m., but were unable to save the vehicle.
"The fire was worsened by the fact that the four-wheel-drive was parked right next to the fire hydrant, hampering fire-fighters. Otherwise it could have been saved," an eyewitness said of the fire.
Although the fire has been labelled as non-suspicious, Waitpinga resident Andrew Hill, who was staying at Middleton Caravan Park, said he suspects it was the spotlights on the vehicle which caused the fire.
"I suspect the spotlights on the vehicle were not done professionally, which can create sparks... it's a good warning for people who want to try and save money but end up losing their car instead," Mr Hill said.
Damage to Middleton Caravan Park was minimal, aside from the lawns where the fire happened, which remain charred as a result.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
