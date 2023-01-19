The Times

Car blocked fire hydrant, hampering fire fighter's efforts

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:54pm
CFS crews said car already well ablaze when they arrived at 6.38 a.m. January 18. Photo supplied

A car fire at Middleton Caravan Park that engulfed a Toyota Hilux in the early hours of the morning of January 18, has been labelled non-suspicious.

