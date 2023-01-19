The Times
Santos Tour Down Under rides into Victor Harbor

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:55pm
South Australia's living time trial legend Rohan Dennis greeted a raucous Victor Harbor crowd to take a stage win and GC in his own backyard.

