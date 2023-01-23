With the streets of Victor Harbor lined with cycling madness, the Santos Tour Down Under brought in the numbers, but several community traders said it was "business as normal" even with the increase of visitors.
Thousands lined the hills of Warland Reserve and covered the roads with the Oakley stage two of the Santos Tour Down Under concluding in Victor Harbor on Thursday, January 19.
With a higher number of people in town, there would be a hope that community businesses would reap the financial reward, but for some it was just another day at the office.
Ocean Street Bakery Owner, Priscilla Gorman said it was an excellent day for them as they sold a lot of their product to happy customers, but the biggest treat was a pop in by a television personality.
"There was a great steady stream of people throughout the day, we were pretty busy," Priscilla said.
"It's been hit and miss in the past with previous years, I geared up for it and it was nothing. Pop ups don't help the local businesses, and the road closures block off some as well.
"Ocean Street being open with the recent closures has been great. But, Mark Beretta from Sunrise popping in was great.
"We got a wonderful photo with Mark which was great."
Owner of Victor Harbor Bicycles, John Bishop said the shop picked up after the race finished, but as he had predicted it was slow most of the day.
"I knew it would be pretty slow as we've owned a store in Mount Barker before and the Tour has gone through there," John said.
"It's usually pretty slow throughout the day when the tour comes to town and I didn't even get to go out and see it!"
Owner of All Sweets and Treats, Justin Thompson said it was business as usual for the store.
"A very normal day, the standard day at work," Justin said.
"There's a lot of people out and about in the town, so that has to be a good thing though."
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins said that the Tour Down Under is Australia's greatest cycling race and always creates a buzz in Victor Harbor.
"Many locals enjoy watching the peloton zoom through our streets, but the event also draws a number of visitors from Adelaide and interstate," Mayor Jenkins said.
"We're fortunate to have such scenic surrounds, which makes us the perfect destination for a race like this. The international pro cycling event is watched by people around the world and really puts Victor Harbor and the Fleurieu Peninsula on the map."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.