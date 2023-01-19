Crowds from around the world converged in Victor Harbor on January 19 to watch the Oakley Men's Stage Two of the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under with it's iconic finish line on the Esplanade.
Europe, Asia, the Americas and all states across Australia were just some of the places represented in the 10,000 strong crowd, all jostling to get the best view of Rohan Dennis passing the finish line.
Pierre, a Frenchman, had a front seat along with his friends Martina and Faderico from Italy and Aron, from China.
"Martina, Faderico and I met while working together in Perth and we met Aron in Adelaide," Pierre said.
"I'm a true cycle fan... and it really runs in the family, my little brother almost went semi-pro, but then he decided to have a life so he quit cycling, but my father still loves it - he is the reason I started riding from a young age."
Pierre got a job working for the Tour Down Under putting up gates and fencing along the bike track.
"I took a week off from my current job to do that, I just love it so much, and it means I can sit back and enjoy the race afterwards," he said.
Pierre and his friends were cheering for Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol but sadly, Bettiol, who was tipped to win his second Tour Down Under stage this year, suffered a leg cramp 10.5km from the finish line and had to retire from the race.
"As a cyclist fan, I know about the Tour Down Under and cyclists around the world know about it, it's the first race of the season so you're always excited to see it coming, so I would say it is famous around the world for those who know cycling, but the French newspapers don't give much information about it, so I hope if they are reading this they will put more information in the French newspapers about the Tour Down Under!" Pierre said.
"We are really enjoying the beautiful Victor Harbor, we've done so much here already and it is a fantastic place to cycle."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
