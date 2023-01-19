The Times

"Cyclists around the world know about the Tour Down Under, it's the first race of the season!"

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
January 19 2023
Pierre, Martina, Faderico and Aron waving the French and Italian flags, said the Tour Down Under is known by cyclists around the world. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Crowds from around the world converged in Victor Harbor on January 19 to watch the Oakley Men's Stage Two of the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under with it's iconic finish line on the Esplanade.

Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

