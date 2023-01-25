JANUARY
AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATIONS | January 26
Strathalbyn and Goolwa
Alexandrina celebrates Australia Day with our Citizen of the Year and Citizenship Ceremonies in Goolwa and Strathalbyn in 2023. Goolwa Ceremony - Centenary Hall, Cadell Street, 11 a.m. - Australian Citizenship Ceremony followed by Australia Day Awards Ceremony. The Goolwa Band will be playing on arrival.
Victor Harbor
The City of Victor Harbor is proud to present the 2023 Australia Day Celebrations at Soldiers Memorial Garden, Flinders Parade, Victor Harbor. All are welcome!
Visit the City of Victor Harbor website for more information.
Yankalilla
The District Council of Yankalilla is proud to announce the recipients of our 2023 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Awards recognize the incredible efforts of those in our community who rise to the challenge and demonstrate leadership, initiative and active citizenship. The Awards will be presented at our Australia Day Celebration at Yankalilla Memorial Park on Thursday 26 January at 9.00 a.m.
FRIDAY $5 MOVIES
Shrek and The Descendants
Friday 27 January 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. sessions. Centenary Hall 12 Cadell Street, Goolwa.$5 per person, per movie. Ticket includes popcorn. Bookings essential. events.alexandrina.com.au or call 8555 7000.
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, January 28, 8 a.m. - 12 noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit and vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood and poultry; bakery, condiments and small goods; wine and cider; plants; coffee and breakfast. For more information go to https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, January 28, Grosvenor Gardens, 8 a.m. - 12.30 p.m., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, January 29, 7.30 -10.30 a.m. at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
GO FOR A STROLL
Sunday, January 29, The Esplanade, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, January 29, 9 a.m. -3 p.m., at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, January 29, 9 a.m. -3 p.m., at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
A TREAT FOR THE EARS
Summer Sands Sessions
January 29, from 4-6 p.m. on four Sunday summer evenings. Amphitheatre, Flinders Parade 10 Flinders Parade, Victor Harbor, SA. The Summer Sands Sessions bring free acoustic entertainment to the Victor Harbor foreshore in January 2022.
SOMETHING FOR THE LITTLEST ONES
Baby Bounce
Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, SA 5211. Friday, January 27, 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Free sensory fun for newborns and toddlers, ages 0-30 months.
STRETCHING AND RELAXING
Come & Try Tai Chi
Monday, January 30 2023, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, SA 5211, Gary Smith is a local Tai Chi and Qigong Practitioner in Victor Harbor. Join us at the library as Gary gives a Tai Chi demonstration.
This is a free Come & Try activity, perfect for Tai Chi beginners, a great opportunity to have a go!
FEBRUARY
OUT OF THE BOX
Exploring my World | Wednesday February 1: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, SA 5211. A free event designed for children ages 3 - 6, The Out of the Box; Explore Our World sessions intend to build on children's curiosity and wonder.
GUARDIANS OF THE ENVIRONMENT
Friends of the Hindmarsh River Estuary
Wednesday February 1, Sunday, February 19, 10am-12noon, location changes according to needs, so contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved. Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary are a group of volunteers who care for the Hindmarsh River and its reserves and parks, working to increase the biodiversity of the environment both with weeding and propagation. We are open to all who want to join, regardless of age or capacity.
RHYME AND STORYTIME
Encounter Rhyme and Storytime Preschool Program
Tuesday, February 1 at 9:45 a.m. Free. Encounter Rhyme and Storytime is a fun and interactive session designed for children from 0 - 6 years of age.
VEGGIE SWAP
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, February 4, 9.30 a.m. at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
WORKING BEE
Friends of Banksia Park
Saturday, February 4, from 8.30 a.m., behind Normanville Mitre 10. The Friends of the Banksia Park group is organising some weeding in the park. If you are interested in helping for an hour or so, please just turn up on one of these dates with your favourite weeding implement.
OUTSIDE INSIDE
Cooling your Home with Plants
Saturday February 4 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Cool your home naturally with plants. Presented by Chris Day from Every Day Sustainable Living.
CYBERCRIME AWARENESS
Cybercrime Awareness Seminar with South Australian Police
Tuesday, February 7 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Sgt Dave Mitchell from SAPOL's Cybercrime Prevention Section will be sharing the latest scams affecting South Australians along with prevention advice, tips and tricks to help you avoid falling victim. Presented by South Australian Police.
AS WE AGE
Creaky Knees and Achy Joints
Thursday, February 9 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m, Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, learn to live well with arthritis. Come along to an informative talk by Arthritis South Australia about all things arthritis.
MAKE AND MINGLE
Make and Mingle - Adult Maker Space
Thursdays, February 16, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, Join us for Make and Mingle - our new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!
INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE LEARNING
Monthly Ngarrindjeri Language Workshops with Kyla McHughes
Join Kyla at 10.00 a.m. Thursday February 23, as she leads a Ngarrinderi Language workshop at the Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Free.
AS WE AGE
Planning for Life's Events
Learn about preparing a Will, Advanced Care Directive and Power of Attorney. Learn why these documents are important to protect you and your loved ones, what happens if they are not in place and how to go about organising these documents. Tuesday February 28 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor.
MARCH
SUN AND MUSIC
The Red Hot Summer Tour 2023
The Red Hot Summer Tour returns in 2023 with a phenomenal line-up, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Australian music. The tour features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Book your transport now so you can see these incredible artists live in action! Bus seats with LinkSA must be booked in advance. For ticket information, see ticketmaster.
JUNE
WHALES AND WONDER
Sacred whales, Indigenous wellness and ancient wisdom retreat and festival
Friday, June 9, 1:30 p.m. - Sun, 11 June, 7:30 p.m. at the Victor Harbor Horse Drawn Tramway, Esplanade, Victor Harbor SA. Tickets are $330 p/p and available at Humanitix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.