Victor Harbor has become the first regional city in Australia to host groundbreaking melanoma research.
A pop-up clinic called Project Check Mate, located at Warland Reserve over January 19, 20 and 21, assessed the skin of over 150 local people to detect and diagnose melanoma - the third most common cancer in Australia.
Professor Marion Eckert, Inaugural Professor of Cancer Nursing at the University of South Australia who is leading the research, said the aim is to develop a national model which can improve early detection of melanoma in regional and remote settings.
"We know that regional areas are disadvantaged with services for melanoma detection, there are simply not enough dermatologists available to diagnose and treat melanoma patients,' Professor Eckert said.
"This is why we are taking it to regional areas and Victor Harbor seemed like a perfect location to start."
Two out of three people will develop some form of skin cancer by the time they are 70, Professor Eckert explains, elderly people in regional areas that worked largely outdoors are very vulnerable to melanoma.
"We have found numerous melanomas throughout the three-day clinic," she said.
Project Check Mate is a collaboration between the University of South Australia, skin cancer awareness and advocacy organisation Skin Check Champions, Meta Optima a Canadian IT company, Skin Smart Australia, the Rotary Bryant Foundation and Victor Harbor's own Skin Tech.
In a world-first, four of Skin Tech's nurses have undergone 12 weeks of training to use a dermatoscope - a handheld magnifying light device to examine skin and learn to interpret its images.
Dr Stephen Brooks of Skin Tech Victor Harbor, a rural GP and accredited Skin Cancer Doctor through the Skin Cancer College of Australasia, said these images are then assessed by Artificial Intelligence Technology to confirm and identify skin cancer.
"This is the first time AI has been used in a regional pop-up setting in Australia and we are doing it in Victor Harbor!" Dr Brooks said.
It's very exciting... it's increased the resource in the community and provided nurses with training and education that can be used to help our patients and hopefully other patients in the future.
Its a new frontier, using first class artificial intelligence... To be part of this project and part of developing the national model of care that helps regional South Australia is a fantastic thing.
Studies have shown that regional South Australians have a 30 per cent higher risk of skin cancers than the general population, so we want to make sure that people in regional and remote settings are not missing out on cancer care.
We know that skin cancer, if detected and treated early, has a relatively strong survival rate. On the flipside, if detected late, melanoma can be deadly, so early detection is critical to survival."
Scott Maggs CEO Skin Check Champions said he hopes the project will champion early detection, improve access and awareness for skin checks all around the country, particularly in regional areas, where GP access is lacking and specialist services are harder to find.
"We don't want distance to be a disadvantage," Mr Maggs said.
80 per cent of people we checked today had never been checked before and said they likely would not have been checked otherwise.
The response [to the pop-up clinic] has been awesome, we've been flooded with people, its something that's on everyone's to do list but they never get around to it."
