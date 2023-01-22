The long-awaited new Yankalilla Library has opened on Yankalilla's Main South Road, a $1.8 million multi-purpose facility seven years in the making.
January 20 marked the official opening event, attended by patrons, council, parliamentary representatives and public members from across the Fleurieu region.
Following seven years of consultation, Mayor of Yankalilla, Darryl Houston said the library is a product of having listened long and hard to what the community wanted.
"The consultation process started in 2015... All the components you see here, the children's area, the meeting rooms available for hire and the homeschool curriculum packs, are all a result of the hard work put into making this space as accessible for the community as possible " Mayor Houston said.
Yankalilla Library also offers free access to Wi-Fi (including Eduroam), internet, computers, on site and mobile printing, online resources and DVDs.
Library facilities have been precarious in Yankalilla for some nine years, since the end of a partnership between State and Local Government in 2004 forced the closure of the Yankalilla School Community Library.
The federal, state and locally-funded facility had not secured federal funding until 2020, through the Office of Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie.
The facility replaces the temporary library location at the old Lions Club building - a youth centre and general use building.
The library's building designer, Normanville-based Lachlan McEwen of Harmonic Design, said that action at a community level to procure a fit for purpose library was central to the project.
The community really wanted [the library] and were worried they were going to lose it.- Mr McEwen, building designer of the new Yankalilla Library.
His hopes are that the new library will be a catalyst for greater facility development in the area.
"The library is a trojan horse of sorts, it celebrates the landscape and I hope it will be the trigger for further ongoing improvement," Mr McEwen said.
Concept design, procurement and funding for the library, Mr McEwen explains, were not easy.
"This was the biggest and most complex project we've undertaken," he said.
Altogether concept design, procurement and construction took three years, Mr McEwen explains.
"Several designs had been put forward prior to us being awarded the contract in 2021, but none had come to fruition," he said.
"I came up with the concept after being briefed by the previous executive team... But the vision really crystallised after the public consultation process."
"Primarily, the library needed to be a building which made a statement as a civic building, so people know there is a fit for purpose library here."
"It needed to be a space that's functional, the shelving is well laid out, the space utilises natural light and the size and purpose of the space came together."
The official ribbon-cutting was conducted by Mayor Houston alongside Geoff Strempl, Director of the State Library and Trish Day, from the Office of Federal Member Rebekha Sharkie.
Yankalilla Library is a member of the One Card network, meaning you can borrow resources at the library, no matter where in the state you are visiting from.
The Yankalilla Library also has a range of resources and opportunities for anyone living, working or studying both locally and across the State.
