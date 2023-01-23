The Times

Frenchman Bryan Coquard wins in Willunga

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
January 23 2023 - 2:38pm
Frenchman wins in Willunga at stage four of the Tour Down Under

At 133.2km, The Santos Tour Down Under, Think Road Safety Stage four Port Willunga to Willunga delivered a historic maiden World Tour stage win for Frenchman Bryan Coquard.

