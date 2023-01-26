This Australia Day, The Victor Harbor Times spoke with Victor Harbor's 2023 Australia Day Award recipients - Deidre Hughes, Citizen of the Year, Mathilda Meinecke, Young Citizen of the Year and Don Rumbelow, Active Citizen of the Year.
Deidre Hughes, 2023 Citizen of the Year
What does Australia Day mean to you?
Australia Day is getting controversial, it's always meant to be a day we celebrate being Australian together and celebrating things like new citizens coming into our community and recognising events and people.
I think as I get older, I appreciate Australia Day more, but I am conscious that the Australia Day theme is going to change in the not too distant future and I think the best solution is to change the date.
What does it mean to be awarded Citizen of the Year?
I'm really honoured by the award, I'm honoured that my Rotary Club put me forward for it.
It is very meaningful to be recognised for work that I've done, but I don't think I've done any more than anyone else.
I've always been a leader, I think I learned quite early that if you want things to change, you've gotta be in a position to do that.
Tell us a little about your life.
I was born in 1948 in Eden Hope in Victoria, my parents were farmers. My mother died when I was 11 years old and my sister and I were fostered, me to my father's side of the family and my sister to my mother's family.
I married in 1969, we built a house in 1978 in Ashbourne and had four children - Tom, Allyson, Peter and Luke.
In 1991, we moved from Ashbourne to Strathalbyn and I went to work at Mount Barker Hospital and in 1998, my husband died. Shortly after that, I left Mount Barker as Acting Nursing Director, I really craved clinical work again, I wanted to get back by patient's bedsides.
I worked in Eudunda for a few years, but I found it difficult - the health culture there was not at all progressive and change was hard to make.
I retired from nursing and health administration in 2005 and went to get my Teaching Certificate at TAFE in Victor Harbor, so that I could teach the next generation of nurses all the skills I had learned over the years.
One quote that always stays with me is this: If you're not prepared to be part of the solution, you forfeit your right to complain.
I joined the Rotary Club of Encounter Bay in March 2006, six weeks after I moved to Victor Harbor. I was the first female member in the club's history.
I became a board member three months into my membership and was promoted to Assistant District Governor, overseeing the Rotary Clubs across the Fleurieu - the was Dr Peter Manuel who put me forward for all of those appointments and for my Citizen Award this Australia Day too.
By far, one of the biggest projects I've helped with is the establishment of the Goolwa and Port Elliot Markets in 2014. As market director, I helped the community and council to see the potential, longevity and return on investment from establishing the local markets. I helped to develop terms and conditions for stallholders, role descriptions, rosters, risk analyses, insurance policies and administration structures.
I also helped to establish Probus at Granite Island, a social network for retired and semi-retired people and Rotary's most successful community service project in the world. Since 2006, our Probus club has continued to thrive, we have constant membership of 110 people and a wait list. Connection is such a critical part of wellbeing as people age.
Mathilda Meinecke, 2023 Young Citizen of the Year
What does Australia Day mean to you?
My family are actually from Germany originally, mum and dad arrived with my sister and I in 2003, I was three at the time. I think Australia Day is becoming more of a day of mourning, but we do love Australia and of course being migrants, we are so grateful to be here.
What makes Australia such a great place to live?
I think pride in community and a welcoming attitude is one thing that I've been so grateful for in Australia, my parents didn't speak much English when they arrived. The community in Victor Harbor has been so supportive of me and my family for so many years.
What does Young Citizen of the Year mean to you?
I was really shocked when I got the call from Moira Jenkins, I thought: Why is the mayor calling me, did I do something illegal?
When she told me that my teacher Cathy Venning had nominated me as the Young Citizen of the Year, I didn't really believe it. I didn't feel like I'd done all that much for the community, but I think at my age, you always compare yourself to your peers and you never feel like you measure up. I still feel like there are so many people who deserve the award more than me.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I draw inspiration from so many people - I would say my mum has always been my biggest support - she joined the South Coast Choral and Arts Society, which helped her make friendships in a new country. Her doing that and getting out in the community has been important, she's an inspiration, a role model for me.
What message do you have for other young people in Victor Harbor?
A lot of young people down here think there's nothing to do here in Victor and they can't wait to leave, but I think a lot of the time it's because they don't know what's out there to try and to do - see what's available, you're welcome in the arts and sports, there's heaps of volunteering work happening.
The biggest piece of advice I have for young people in Victor Harbor is to get out there, give things a go. Don't wait for opportunities to come to you, chase what you want. Confidence is often something that comes with experience, so don't get too comfortable, push yourself to do something new, even something that challenges you.
What does this year look like for you?
I'm actually moving to Adelaide in two weeks, I've been accepted to study Medicine at The University of Adelaide. My mum has been acting all tough about me leaving. I started talking about my new house the other day and she burst into tears - it's going to be a big change.
It means so much to be a part of a tight knit community, I'm going to really miss it here. I'm moving to a city of over a million people, I'm going to miss not recognising faces as I walk down the street.
Donald Rumbelow, 2023 Award for Active Citizenship
Tell us a little about yourself.
I was born in 1950 at South Coast Hospital to Graham and Jean Brumbelow. Our family has been in the Fleurieu for 150 years. I worked with my dad as a carpenter joiner for Rumbelow Joinery, then got called up into national service in the Vietnam War in 1972.
When I came out of that, I went into professional fishing with my father - the Rumbelows were fishermen in the area from day one - so I've always been on the water, I guess that's why I've done the sports that I have - swimming, diving, surfing and sailing.
Did your parents model the importance of community service to you?
Yes, certainly. Community participation was passed down by my parents, I remember tagging along to footy every Saturday - dad coached the first lot of senior football teams at Encounter Bay Football Club, he was also on the committee in around 1963, that's when I joined the football club too and I started volunteering in 1967.
I joined the Sea Rescue Squadron after my boat capsized when I was about 35-years-old. I fell in the water and found it really difficult to get back onto the boat - I think that experience made me aware of the importance of rescue work.
These days, I have life membership from Victor Harbour Yacht Club, EBFC and Victor Harbor/Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron - I used to think retirement would be a bit of a rest, but somehow I'm busier than I've ever been!
I am currently helping with the renovations at the EBFC, we really hope that it can be up and running by the start of the football season.
Why is sport so important in communities like Victor Harbor?
It's a family thing that you do on weekends, it brings people together and the friendships are lifelong.
I also think it keeps kids occupied, teaches them about teamwork and taking responsibility, we had a working bee on Saturday, January 21 - we had about 30 people turn up, including three or four teenagers, including a young lady from the U14s girls football team.
I reckon that's a really positive thing, if we can get young people to be a part of the process, they can see it happen and remember they were a part of it.
What does the Active Citizen award mean to you?
It's very nice to be recognised for the work you do, but that's not why I do the work.
I'm currently Chairman of the sporting complex committee, we're trying to get the footy club, cricket, hockey, riding and netball clubs all fighting for the same cause. We're gradually getting there, but there's a few hurdles we need to jump. Our vision is to get the whole sporting community together.
I should also say that my wife, Lesley, has made all of this possible. We are a team and without her, I would not have achieved all that I have.
What does Australia Day mean to you?
I think Australia Day is just a matter of doing the right thing by people - I'm not much of a talker, but I'm a man who gets things done. I find that if I want something done I'll get in and do it and the others will follow. I like to lead by example.
