Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board give dam good advice

By Paul Wainwright
January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
A good time to check your dam walls and spillways

Summer is finally here, and with it comes a higher reliance on surface water storages for watering crops and livestock. If you're a rural landholder, are you seeing the water levels in your dams beginning to drop?

