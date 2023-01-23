Car Crash in Victor Harbor involved by standers

A woman is in a critical condition following a crash in Victor Harbor.
About 2.15pm Sunday, January 22 emergency services were called to Ocean Street after reports a Subaru had crashed into four parked cars before colliding with two pedestrians.
The driver of the Subaru, a 79-year-old local man, was taken to the South Coast District Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The two pedestrians, a 75-year-old Seaford Meadows woman and a 53-year-old Morphett Vale woman were initially taken to the South Coast District Hospital however the 75-year-old woman was later transferred to the Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition.
Major Crash officers and local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.