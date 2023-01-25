Victor Harbor car crash victim passes away

A pedestrian has died following a crash at Victor Harbor over the weekend.
At 2.15pm Sunday, January 22 emergency services were called to Ocean Street after reports a Subaru had crashed into four parked cars before colliding with two pedestrians.
The driver of the Subaru, a 79-year-old local man, was taken to the South Coast District Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The two pedestrians, a 75-year-old Seaford Meadows woman and a 53-year-old Morphett Vale woman, were initially taken to the South Coast District Hospital however the 75-year-old woman was later transferred to the Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition.
On Wednesday, January 25 the 75-year-old woman died from her injuries.
The woman's life is the 10th life lost on SA roads this year compared to two the same time last year.
Major crash are still investigating.
