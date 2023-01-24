The Times

City of Victor Harbor debate basketball stadium motion

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Carlos Quaremba proposed a motion that the City of Victor Harbor proceed as soon as possible with the planning and development of a stand-alone four indoor basketball court stadium as a priority. Picture, file.

A motion to speed up the process of a basketball stadium at the recent City of Victor Harbor has rimmed out with councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.