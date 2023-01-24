A motion to speed up the process of a basketball stadium at the recent City of Victor Harbor has rimmed out with councillors.
On Monday, January 23, 2023, Cr Carlos Quaremba proposed a motion that the City of Victor Harbor proceed as soon as possible with the planning and development of a stand-alone four indoor basketball court stadium as a priority.
Also included in the motion was everything associated with the project such as: car parking facilities and essential amenities such as toilets.
The development of a medium-scale, multi-use community, sport and recreation precinct is included in council's endorsed long term financial plan and 2022/23 annual business plan and budget.
The motion also wanted a view to plan for additional facilities when the economic environment is better, and the council is in a financial position to afford them.
Cr Quaremba said the basketball community had been waiting 19 long and frustrating years for a facility that meets its needs.
"That's what this issue is about, needs versus wants," Cr Quaremba said.
"I believe this is an asset that we can afford right now without going into crippling debt in the middle of an economic downturn that is impoverishing the very rate payers whose interests we are supposed to be representing.
Cr Stewart Burns thought hard about the proposal and whilst he liked what's been shown to the community, he was concerned that the project would be reliant on grant funding.
"I'm supportive of this mission and would like to know what we can afford now," Cr Burns said.
"Let's look at delivering something, otherwise we'll be here in a year's time still talking about this and nothing will be done. We're the fourth council to discuss this sports precinct. The completion would be after our four year term, so I'd look to get something done now that has minimal impact and then look at helping other sports."
Cr Carol Schofield said the difficulty of being a councillor is that no matter how hard you try, there are different groups with different needs.
"Whatever we do will affect our community and our rates," Cr Schofield said.
"We need to be considerate of that. What concerns me is this motion doesn't take in the needs for other clubs. It's only looking at one club and if we stop and start, we won't get grant funding and it'll end up costing out rate payers."
The debate went for over 40 minutes and the motion was lost. A division was called with councillors: Burns, Quaremba and Kemp standing for the project.
Against was: Cr Mann, Mckenzie, Schiller, Scofield and Henderson. Cr Michael Quinton was not present.
