On Friday, December 10, Encounter Bay Cricket Club celebrates it's 100 Year Anniversary and those community members who have worked tirelessly to make the club what it is today.
The event, which is to be held at the Victor Harbor Golf Club, will include guest speakers from all areas of the club, including Ian Fuller, the son of the late Graham Fuller.
"The Centenary Celebrations are an opportunity for the club to remember the families and individuals who have made the club what it is today, we are also going to name the Team of the Century," Todd Butler, committee member for the celebration said.
"Encounter Bay Cricket Club has been successful winning multiple A-Grade Premierships in the 50s, 60s, 80s and 2010s, we want to celebrate these and so many other fantastic achievements."
Anyone who has had a connection with the club over the last 100 years is welcome to attend, tickets are $60, but are limited, so get in quickly.
On Saturday February 11, a memorabilia showing will also take place at the Encounter Bay Cricket Club, bar and food facilities will be available.
Visit Eventbrite for further details and to purchase tickets.
