The Times

Encounter Bay Cricket Club celebrates 100 Year Anniversary

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 8:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo: The Great Southern Cricket Association A grade grand final between Goolwa and Encounter Bay, 2015. Photo by Ryan Finlay

On Friday, December 10, Encounter Bay Cricket Club celebrates it's 100 Year Anniversary and those community members who have worked tirelessly to make the club what it is today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.