Henry Law is the winner of this week's The Times Harbor Views Photographic Competition.
Henry's stunning shot of the area from a drone captures what we love best about Victor Harbor. He will receive a $50 gift card.
The competition will continue over summer so why not grab your camera or phone and send in photos which represents the region.
Previous submitted entries which have not appeared will still be considered, but for a better chance why not send in more than one. Enter using the form below.
For full terms and conditions visit victorharbortimes.com.au
