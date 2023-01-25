She's a proud Port Elliot community member who has loved living and helping her region since moving to the Fleurieu.
Claire Fuller has lived in Port Elliot and the Alexandrina region for the last 36 years and is an active community member.
For the last 25 years, Claire has been involved with the Port Elliot Show Society and has played an active role in fund raising and supporting important causes.
She has brought in $165,000 worth of donations with Relay for Life over 13 years and continues to volunteer with Riding for the Disabled organisation.
With all her wonderful works within the community, Claire has been announced as the Alexandrina Council Goolwa and Surrounds Citizen of the Year and will be awarded on Australia Day, Thursday, January 26.
When Claire received a phone call from a prominent community leader, she couldn't believe the news.
"I was pretty stunned when I was told I'd be the citizen of the year," Claire said.
"I said to Alexandrina Mayor, Keith Parkes, you're kidding me? I didn't answer his call at first. When Keith rang again I answered and he let me know the great news."
Having the opportunity to live in Victor Harbor, Claire knew she wanted to live in Port Elliot and the bond and love she has for her community began immediately.
"I love the people, the friendliness and Port Elliot is like a village," she said.
"When we were looking to buy down here in 1987, my late husband was here before me working and he told me he was looking at houses in Victor Harbor.
"I quickly let him know I wanted to live in Port Elliot. We built our house in the same year and I've loved living here ever since.
"I still have an acre of land, I sold some off to the neighbours when my husband passed. It's a lot of work and my sons come up and help me with the gardening. I love my gardens. I'm a very proud Port Elliot community member."
Having an extensive social and sporting life within the community playing tennis for Port Elliot, Claire also had a passionate and fulfilling career.
"I loved every minute working in real estate," Claire said.
"I worked for several companies such as Western Properties, Raine & Horne. It was a very fulfilling career.
"I loved it so much. My kids would always ask me why I would work on weekends? It was because I just loved it so much."
With a love for helping her community, Claire's volunteer work is an outstanding effort and an inspiration. She also encourages people to get out there and help.
"The volunteering began with the Port Elliot Show in 2002 with some publicity for them," Claire said. "I gradually moved on to the committee and I was on it when the school purchased the land and we updated the building with that money.
"I was Vice President at the time, but last year in 2022 was the first year that I haven't done all the lunches for the judges. I'm having cancer treatment at the moment and it was getting all bit too much.
"My father and mother lived in Lameroo and were involved in everything. All my family helped with volunteering. Country towns rely on volunteers.
"Riding for the Disabled are in desperate need of helpers. For people who have just retired, volunteering is such a rewarding thing to do and there is always work to be done."
