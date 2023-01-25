The Times

Claire Fuller has been named as Alexandrina's Goolwa and Surrounds Citizen of the Year

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
January 26 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud Port Elliot resident, Claire Fuller has been named as Alexandrina's Goolwa and Surrounds Citizen of the Year for 2023. Picture, supplied.

She's a proud Port Elliot community member who has loved living and helping her region since moving to the Fleurieu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.