The Times

Ms Ford or 'Mugsy' had a 35-year-long teaching career filled with love, joy and endless patience!

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kristen Ford, affectionately known by her students as 'Mugsy', officially retired on January 24, after 29 years teaching art to her students at Mount Compass Area School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.