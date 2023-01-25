Kristen Ford, affectionately known by her students as 'Mugsy', officially retired on January 24, after 29 years teaching art to her students at Mount Compass Area School.
She is a rare gem, a sunny, patient person, filled to the brim with classroom anecdotes and a positive outlook that she says stems mainly from her faith in God and her belief that if you help a student to trust you, even the trickiest ones are putty in your hands.
"My first metropolitan posting was in Elizabeth Plains - I was only there for a term, it's apparently the second toughest school in the state, there were many socio-economic issues, kids were often suspended and police would run down the hallway," Ms Ford said.
"I remember on my first day, I went to write my name on the board and suddenly I heard a 'thlop, thlop, thlop' sound - I looked to my left and realised the kids had blown spitballs on the whiteboard. I responded with a gasp -
'So, THESE are spitballs!? I've heard about these! Can you show me how you make them? What's the best paper? And how do you put them in the straw?'
The kids were not the same after that, one of them even came up to wipe the spitballs off with his shirtsleeve, they wouldn't stop apologising!"
Ms Ford was born in 1965 at Glenelg Community Hospital and raised in Seaview Downs.
"I was a real tomboy growing up, art was the only way my parents could keep me quiet in church," she laughs.
She did a four-year art teaching degree at Underdale College of Advanced Education, graduating in 1988.
"I've always loved art, I had a wonderful art teacher in high school - Colin Rogers - he made learning so much fun and I thought 'If I could have as much fun being an art teacher as Col, I would love it!'" She said.
Ms Ford admits that teaching has changed a great deal over the years.
"Times have changed. We used to have a whole lot more fun, you spent more time building relationships with kids, today it's a lot more prescriptive, there's a lot of data collection, especially for the primaries," she said.
She began her teaching career like most others at the time, with a regional placement and a guaranteed right of return to the city after five years.
"My first job was in Tintinara, I loved it there, that's where I got the name Mugsy!" She said.
Ms Ford's maiden name was, oddly enough, Mugford. She married the love of her life, Allan Ford, or 'Alberto' as she calls him, about 10 years ago.
"When I married Alberto, I lost my mug! My students were very worried -
'Miss? Does this mean we can't call you Mugsy anymore?!'
I reassured them they could still call me Mugsy," she laughs.
Mr and Mrs Ford had actually attended the same youth group when they were younger, little did they know they would reunite and marry all those years late.
"I actually thought I wouldn't marry," Ms Ford said.
"But I wouldn't say no if Mr Right were to walk along with a packet of Haighs in his pocket - but he'd have to right for me and I'd have to be right for him - and then there was Al, at my front door, with a packet of Haighs apricots!"
Mr Ford has three daughters from a previous marriage, Hayley, (26), a nurse, Brianna (25) a personal trainer and Sarah, a childcare worker, training to be a highschool teacher.
"Sarah did her work experience at a primary school and came home glowing and full of excitement and joy, so we've had lots of chats about that," Ms Ford said.
Of her experience as a stepmother, the phrase which she is careful to point out she hates, Ms Ford said she thinks of Allan's girls as her girls too.
"I think it really helped being a teacher, I understand teenagers and I know how to handle them and to make them feel heard," she said.
Ms Ford speaks at length about the difference that her faith has played in her life.
"People at school would ask me, what is your secret? Well, I pray in the morning before I go to class and I can look at each situation through a lens of positivity," she said.
"I think in the early days - I looked at a lot of people and doubted myself thinking
'Oh gee, I don't know if i can be a Christian, I'm not as good as them!'
But then I realised that actually, none of us are good enough, but each of us has something to bring, so I try my best to call out the good in people."
"I want everyone, my students in particular, to laugh, have fun, learn things, wonderful things, to surprise themselves!"
Of her plans for retirement, Ms Ford said her first task is to clear out the carport and create a studio where she can paint and pick flowers to give to people as they walk past.
"I've taught for 34 years, so I'm looking forward to giving my energy to something different, I've been asked if I can do a little bit of work with NDIS clients," she said.
"I'm also looking forward to putting more time towards painting, I am inspired by our beautiful natural surroundings on the Fleurieu. My paintings tend to include the coast where we are based, in Moana."
In 2016, Alberto and I travelled to Sorrento in Italy, we stayed at the Hotel Vittoria with some friends and I learned how to order a glass of red wine in Italian!"
So cheers from us here at The Victor Harbor Times, Mugsy, to a 35-year-long teaching career filled with love, joy and endless patience!
