New Australian citizens in Victor Harbor join 16,202 others this Australia Day.

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Thirteen new citizens have pledged allegiance to Australia, the final step in being granted Australian citizenship, at Australia Day celebrations in Victor Harbor today, January 26.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

