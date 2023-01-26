Thirteen new citizens have pledged allegiance to Australia, the final step in being granted Australian citizenship, at Australia Day celebrations in Victor Harbor today, January 26.
These Australians join the 16,202 other new citizens across Australia this Australia Day.
They come from all corners of the globe, some relatively new to Australia, others deciding to take the pledge later in life.
Julia Watson, a mother of two and local to Victor Harbor, has lived in Australia for 51 years, but said the decision to apply for citizenship came when she attended a citizenship ceremony a few years ago.
"It really moved me and I thought 'I need to do that'," she said.
"It's great to become an Australian citizen, I've lived and loved Australia all my life, I feel so fortunate to be in Australia."
Originally from Manchester in the North of England, Ms Watson came to Australia with her parents when she was nine, but said applying for citizenship was not a straightforward process.
"When the kids were little, it was hard to arrange, it was expensive and there was a lot of paperwork. I had difficulty accessing certain documentation, including my mother's birth certificate when she died and I had to get help from immigration," Ms Watson said.
"Australia is the place I want to spend the rest of my life, I always did, it was just making that decision, it was just a matter of taking the step and getting the paperwork together."
As with all citizenship ceremonies, new citizenships must make a pledge of allegiance to Australia, before they are formally granted citizenship under the Australian Citizenship Act 2007.
The pledge goes like this:
From this time forward
I pledge my loyalty to australia and its people
Whose democratic beliefs I share
Whose rights and liberties I respect
And whose laws I will uphold and obey
Mayor of Victor Harbor, Moira Jenkins said citizenship is a common bond that unites all Australians, whether they are Australia's traditional inhabitants, first generation migrants or descendants of early settlers.
"Our rich heritage stems from the contributions of each of these groups. I'd like to congratulate all those who will be joining the Australian family today," Mayor Jenkins said.
Australia is one of the most successful multicultural societies in the world, with half of Australians either having come from overseas or at least one parent born overseas.
