House of the Week | Exclusive beach frontage

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Owning esplanade frontage at Port Elliot is a rare and sought after opportunity. This home has panoramic surf and coastal views, with dedicated beach access adjacent to the property. Getting to the pristine beach is just moments from the front door, it's almost like an extension of your property!
Situated on a corner allotment of approximately 696m, the residence comprises of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family size laundry, and a spacious open plan living area on the upper level.
The timber balcony takes in the best of the sea views, plus the occasional passage of the Cockle Train. The property is fully landscaped with a paved garden, making the space perfect for entertaining.
It features reverse cycle air conditioning, a slow combustion wood heater, and electric window awnings, ensuring year round comfort and convenience. There is also garage space for up to three vehicles and ample garden storage.
There is potential to extend the size of the existing home, but a possible redevelopment is subject to statutory approvals. A walking/bike trail to the town centre are also adjacent to the property, and for the surfing enthusiast, Boomer Beach offers some of the best big wave activity on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.