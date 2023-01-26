Alexandrina Council have awarded immensely inspirational community members and welcomed the newest Fleurieu and Australian citizens at their Australia Day Citizenship ceremony in Goolwa.
Beginning at 11am within the walls of Centenary Hall in Goolwa, Thursday, January 26, 2023 saw a packed house and the newest Australian citizens sworn in along with the exceptional achievements celebrated by passionate and committed community members.
Strathalbyn also had a ceremony at 9am which was held at the Soldiers Memorial Gardens.
Newest members to the Fleurieu family and now officially Australian citizens: Tina Borrington, Anna Danilova, Elizabeth Graham, Anuchita Jones, Suebsak Paisarnpan and Davina White were all officially sworn in.
Every single one of their faces' were grinning ear-to-ear when it was made official.
Alexandrina Mayor, Keith Parkes congratulated the newest citizens and said Australia Day is an important day on the calendar.
"Today we recognise our multicultural society and celebrate our free lifestyle," Mayor Parkes said.
"Australia Day encourages us to acknowledge and be thankful for our country's independence and to reflect on the nation's achievements.
"We're very fortunate to have these freedoms and to embrace opportunities that should never be taken for granted.
"It also awards us the opportunity to welcome new citizens to our communities. I'd like to give a warm and friendly greeting to those who are becoming citizens today. It's also important to recognise contributions made by community members.
"Through their actions and commitments, they leave a lasting imprint on our communities. There are many ideas out there about how we should celebrate the day and what it should recognise.
"What it recognises is an appreciation of how lucky we are to live in this country. The safest, most beautiful country in the world. We should never take it for granted. That's what we're celebrating here today."
Member for Finniss, David Basham and Federal Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie were also in attendance.
Award winners were: Citizen of the year, Claire Fuller, Young Citizen of the Year, Eli Modra, Community event of the Year, Middleton Jazz in the Park which was accepted by Vice President, Jenifer Watts, Active Citizenship, Friends of the Oscar 'W' and Mayor's community service award, Jill and Lee McKenzie.
Claire Fuller thanked her family, friends, fellow award winners, the community and council for making it all possible.
"Thank you to my four children and grandchildren that are here today," Claire said.
"My parents were heavily involved with community matters, with my mother actually receiving this award when she was 100 years old in Lameroo and my sister also receiving it.
"It's the smiles that keep me coming back with volunteering. Volunteering is the lifeblood of all communities, it keeps me 80 years young."
Eli Modra who is the captain of the Port Elliot Country Fire Service (CFS) was honoured to accept his well deserved award.
"As the current captain of the CFS, I've been in the CFS for 18 years," Eli said.
"I started as a cadet in 2005 and followed my grandfather and father's footsteps in becoming a firefighter. My time in the CFS has been rewarding helping the community in their time of need.
"I've made lifelong friends and learnt new skills. Being in the training sector and captain I have a passion for bringing the new recruits up the ranks. Thank you to all the past and current service people of the CFS and their families.
"Your dedication doesn't go unnoticed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.