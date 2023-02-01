So much to do and see for Library Lovers

In February we celebrate Library Lover's Day! Why do you love your library?
One reason to love the Victor Harbor Library is all the fantastic events coming up - like the Scam Awareness event with SAPOL on Tuesday, February 7 for Safer Internet Day 2023, or the Living Well with Arthritis information session on Thursday, February 9.
We also love local libraries because they are a place where you can share and grow your passions.
Did you know the library has groups that meet regularly to play scrabble, chess and bridge?
You can also get in touch with our local area and learn some Ngarrindjeri language in our monthly workshops, learn about Shakespeare, experiment with yarn crafts, chat to others about your creative writing projects or join a book group to share your love of reading and make new friends.
Looking for your next great read? Come along to our Meet the Author event on Thursday, February 16 to hear about the latest novel from Australian author Penelope Janu.
Try something from the very popular author Colleen Hoover like It Ends With Us or Reminders of Him and if you are looking for something new you can always visit our website or pop in for a visit to see the new releases.
For Library Lovers we would love it if you could take a moment to tell your library what it means to you.
Has our library enriched your life in big or small ways? Is there something that we do that no other public service, or space, can do?
Is your world a better place because of your library?
How to get involved: Write down why you love the Victor Harbor Library, how it has made a difference in your life or tell us about your favourite reads.
You can drop off your comments in person and collect a sweet treat to reward you for your effort or you can share something via social media.
We are going to share your favourite things with our community by displaying your responses in the library.
The Victor Harbor Library team can't wait to hear your thoughts because the thing we love most about libraries is connecting with our community.
Seeing you learn, grow, try new things and relax is all we need to feel the love.
Visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/library for more information about events and programs.
