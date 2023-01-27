The Times

Foamy beach waters no concern to beach goers

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
January 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Middleton Beach has produced some major foamy shorelines, but it's not a health concern. Picture, Matt Welch.

On several occasions now, foam has been seen at the popular Fleurieu Peninsula beaches since the flood waters began combining with the beach water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.