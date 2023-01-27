On several occasions now, foam has been seen at the popular Fleurieu Peninsula beaches since the flood waters began combining with the beach water.
With the floodwaters from the mouth of the Murray River, combining with waves and wind, a thick foam is produced and has been see at several Fleurieu Peninsula beaches including Middleton.
The foam is caused by the presence of plant materials and algae and as the water is shaken by the waves it creates the bubbles and foam.
The foam can reduce the amount of light making it's wat through to seagrasses when combined with muddy water, but the foam doesn't stay in place long enough for it to have a harmful effect on the environment.
The foam can only become harmful when the water washed into one another is polluted and the foam is not formed due to pollution.
The Department of Primary Industries recently ban pipis (Goolwa cockles), from Goolwa and Middleton beaches and this would stay in place until further notice.
The ban was put in place on 12 January after the detection of E. coli in pipis above the level considered safe for human consumption.
The ban includes the entirety of Goolwa Beach, from the Murray Mouth to Middleton Point, near Mill Terrace at Middleton.
