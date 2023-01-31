Great Southern Football League president steps down

He is a much respected and beloved figure within the Great Southern Football League (GSFL), but now after two terms at the helm, Terry Corcoran has stepped down as president.
With an outstanding football pedigree behind him and an accomplished legacy within the GSFL, Terry is stepping away to focus on new opportunities and most importantly, spend time with his family.
With four years of the GSFL presidency under his belt, Terry said he's happy about what he accomplished with his time.
"When I first took on the job I advised Kevin Curran and Herman Lucas who was vice president at the time, that I'd be able to do it for four years at a minimum," Terry said.
"I feel at the age of 71, it's good to have a younger voice through Grant Levy and his football background.
"I feel we did a few good things with the Country Championships being the feather in the cap. We'd never had it before and it was one of the most successful we've done by the league and the two teams involved, Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay.
"The low point would have been the COVID-19 situation which saw us suspend play. We were able to get on deck near round 10, but unfortunately we only had nine games by the time the minor round finished. We got through it though which was great.
"The league's in pretty good nick and I didn't leave it in a mess."
The passion for the game began for Terry as a 14 year old playing under 17s, and from then footy has been in his life ever since.
"I played at Glenelg as I lived just behind the oval," Terry said.
"My brother was playing in seconds and I came out for a try. I was taller then and was as tall as the 17 year old's then. Didn't grow much since then, but I played thirds, under 19s and a few reserves games.
"In 1974 I went to Christies Beach with a bunch of Glenelg players. I didn't actually get to play in it, as I'd done my knee in round 10, but we won the 74' premiership. I had a year off of football due to my knee.
"My eating and drinking habits didn't change, but my training habits did. I got a little overweight and was at a pool party and someone asked me if I was Terry Corcoran because they couldn't really recognise me.
"He was a SANFL umpire, who actually reported me once, never got reported again, but he got me into umpiring. I did that for eight years, got back into footy and went to Willunga.
"The following year after joining I went to the annual general meeting and walked out as president. That wasn't the intention, but that was the first taste of administration and we went on to win the 1984 premiership. A lot of changes were made on and off field and they needed to be made to be successful.
"In 85-86, we decided to move from the Southern League to the GSFL. We wanted to maintain a country football tradition with netball. We were successful again in our first year winning the premiership in 86' and Willunga have been a successful club ever since. A very satisfying move."
Terry went on to live in Melbourne and Tasmania and moved back to Adelaide in 2015 and got right back into his passion for footy and made some wonderful contributions to the game once again.
"I was proud that we got to be involved with the invitation of women's football at Willunga whilst on the committee when returning back to Adelaide," Terry said.
"That was one of the most successful things I've done being in footy. That's when I got asked if I'd be interested in the presidency role for the GSFL. I've really enjoyed my time and seeing the results pay off.
"I'd like to wish Grant Levy the new GSFL president well. He's his own man and will put his own stamp on the league.
"I truly think GSFL is one of the better leagues in South Australia, but I have grandsons playing football now and I'd like to spend more time with them as they're playing at Glenelg now as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.