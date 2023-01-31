The Times
Terry Corcoran has stepped down as the GSFL president

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:22pm
Great Southern Football League president steps down

He is a much respected and beloved figure within the Great Southern Football League (GSFL), but now after two terms at the helm, Terry Corcoran has stepped down as president.

