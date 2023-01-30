The Times
A Myponga Mudlark has won the Tunarama tuna toss once again

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:52pm
The headline writes itself, A Proude Legacy. Levi Proude (right) with father and former multiple Tuna Toss champion Michael Proude.

A Myponga Mudlark has followed in his family footsteps taking home the Tuna Toss championship in Port Lincoln.

