A Myponga Mudlark has followed in his family footsteps taking home the Tuna Toss championship in Port Lincoln.
Levi "Bull" Proude has thrown himself into the record books following his father, Michael Proude who has also won the Tunarama Tuna Toss Championship.
It's not the first time the proud 26-year-old Myponga Mudlark has won the tuna toss, he also won it in 2018 and came agonisingly close in 2019, but he loved the feeling of returning to the winning podium.
"I lost in 2019 to either my dad or friend so we've been up there for a few years and it's good to return to the winning podium," Levi said.
"Obviously Tunarama's throwing the tuna is probably one of the more popular events and it is a great way to spend the Saturday by winning it."
Michael Proude, Levi's father who is also a past winner of tuna toss said the past years due to COVID have been horrid, but this year's crowd was huge.
"I turn 56 next month and I started throwing in the late 1980s," Michael said.
"I do not know how many seconds and thirds I have got over the time, I had to compete against all the big hammer throwers and it was hard work.
"I saw a throw in 1998 that will never get beaten unless an Olympian comes here. It hit the water. It was half a metre before the water, but it rolled into the water and splattered the crowd. They loved it.
"I thought this year was good. People like a little bit of closeness it is terrific."
Levi said throwing a tuna is harder than it looks due to you not throwing a tuna everyday.
"They are an unusual shape, most of the time you catch them not throw them," he said.
"We all had a nice day and a lot of people were watching. With the winnings I'm probably just going to put it on the mortgage now that the interest rates are so high, but I have already promised the partner that I would give her $100 if she helps rubs some deep heat into the shoulder before the throw so I had better make sure that I pay her first.
"This year was actually really close. It was good to see everyone improve from the heat.
"This year I think there was only under a metre between first, second and even third. We practice with sandbags that range from six to 10 kilograms.
"It's still very different to the fish because the weight distribution on the fish is quite unique, but it definitely does help throwing the sandbags.
"But, it was a close competition this year, so it was good to see."
