We will be hosting a Henry Fisher masterclass evening with canapes at McCracken Country Club on 17th February, 7pm to 9pm at Baudin's Restaurant. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: Call (08) 8551 0200 or email info@mccrackencountryclub.com.au to purchase tickets. Ticket sales close Wednesday 15th February - tickets not available on the night. Dress: Neat casual. This is in collaboration with local distillery Henry Fisher Distillery. Guests will get to sample five Henry Fisher Distillery spirits paired with canapés. Lachlan from Henry Fisher will do an introduction of each spirit as they come out, describing how they are made and how they pair with the canapes. Purchase any bottle of Henry Fisher on the night to go into the draw to win 1 x bottle of each of the 5 spirits presented.