FEBRUARY
SOMETHING FOR THE LITTLEST ONES
Baby Bounce
Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, SA 5211. Friday, February 3, 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Free sensory fun for newborns and toddlers, ages 0-30 months.
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, February 4, Grosvenor Gardens, 8 a.m. - 12.30 p.m., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, February 4, 8 a.m. - 12 noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit and vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood and poultry; bakery, condiments and small goods; wine and cider; plants; coffee and breakfast. For more information go to https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
VEGGIE SWAP
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, February 4, 9.30 a.m. at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
WORKING BEE
Friends of Banksia Park
Saturday, February 4, from 8.30 a.m., behind Normanville Mitre 10. The Friends of the Banksia Park group is organising some weeding in the park. If you are interested in helping for an hour or so, please just turn up on one of these dates with your favourite weeding implement.
OUTSIDE INSIDE
Cooling your Home with Plants
Saturday February 4 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Cool your home naturally with plants. Presented by Chris Day from Every Day Sustainable Living.
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, February 5, 7.30 -10.30 a.m. at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
GO FOR A STROLL
Sunday, February 5, The Esplanade, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, February 5, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
RHYME AND STORYTIME
Encounter Rhyme and Storytime Preschool Program
Tuesday, February 7 at 9:45 a.m. Free. Encounter Rhyme and Storytime is a fun and interactive session designed for children from 0 - 6 years of age.
CYBERCRIME AWARENESS
Cybercrime Awareness Seminar with South Australian Police
Tuesday, February 7 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Sgt Dave Mitchell from SAPOL's Cybercrime Prevention Section will be sharing the latest scams affecting South Australians along with prevention advice, tips and tricks to help you avoid falling victim. Presented by South Australian Police.
AS WE AGE
Creaky Knees and Achy Joints
Thursday, February 9 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m, Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, learn to live well with arthritis. Come along to an informative talk by Arthritis South Australia about all things arthritis.
ALL WELCOME
Encounter Bay Football Club Centenary Celebration
Friday, February 10. Tickets available from Eventbrite. Come and help us celebrate the last 100 years and all that is to come for the club in the future. Welcome to all who have had something to the do with the club in its last 100 years.
IN THE SPIRIT
Henry Fisher Masterclass
We will be hosting a Henry Fisher masterclass evening with canapes at McCracken Country Club on 17th February, 7pm to 9pm at Baudin's Restaurant. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: Call (08) 8551 0200 or email info@mccrackencountryclub.com.au to purchase tickets. Ticket sales close Wednesday 15th February - tickets not available on the night. Dress: Neat casual. This is in collaboration with local distillery Henry Fisher Distillery. Guests will get to sample five Henry Fisher Distillery spirits paired with canapés. Lachlan from Henry Fisher will do an introduction of each spirit as they come out, describing how they are made and how they pair with the canapes. Purchase any bottle of Henry Fisher on the night to go into the draw to win 1 x bottle of each of the 5 spirits presented.
MAKE AND MINGLE
Make and Mingle - Adult Maker Space
Thursdays, February 16, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, Join us for Make and Mingle - our new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!
INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE LEARNING
Monthly Ngarrindjeri Language Workshops with Kyla McHughes
Join Kyla at 10.00 a.m. Thursday February 23, as she leads a Ngarrinderi Language workshop at the Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Free.
AS WE AGE
Planning for Life's Events
Learn about preparing a Will, Advanced Care Directive and Power of Attorney. Learn why these documents are important to protect you and your loved ones, what happens if they are not in place and how to go about organising these documents. Tuesday February 28 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor.
MARCH
SUN AND MUSIC
The Red Hot Summer Tour 2023 | March 11, 2023
The Red Hot Summer Tour returns in 2023 with a phenomenal line-up, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Australian music. The tour features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Book your transport now so you can see these incredible artists live in action! Bus seats with LinkSA must be booked in advance. For ticket information, see ticketmaster.
JUNE
WHALES AND WONDER
Sacred whales, Indigenous wellness and ancient wisdom retreat and festival
Friday, June 9, 1:30 p.m. - Sun, 11 June, 7:30 p.m. at the Victor Harbor Horse Drawn Tramway, Esplanade, Victor Harbor SA. Tickets are $330 p/p and available at Humanitix.
