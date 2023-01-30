Assisted Reproductive Technology, or ART, is a key element of an innovative and unique project, aiming to reduce the extinction risk of the southern bell frog in the lower-Murray.
The science behind the technique is being trialled in a world-first for the species and early results are pointing to a highly successful outcome.
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu, along with partners, have received funding from the Australian Government's Environment Restoration Fund to deliver the Assisted Reproduction and Reintroductions for Southern Bell Frog Recovery project.
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu Biodiversity Project Officer Sam Sutherland said the "Southern bell frog populations have declined in abundance throughout their range in the lower-Murray, and they disappeared from many areas of the Coorong and Lower Lakes during the millenium drought."
"This new project is supporting an existing captive breeding program at Clayton Bay, and undertaking activities to facilitate reintroduction of the species at sites in the Coorong and Lower Lakes," Ms Sutherland said.
"We are also developing ART techniques to enhance genetic diversity of future captive-bred individuals.
"We are working with the Clayton Bay Community Association, Aquasave Nature Glenelg Trust, Dr Peter Mirchin and community volunteers from the Help the Southern Bell Frog bounce back project to upgrade the outdoor breeding facilities at Clayton Bay.
"The ART element of the project is helping us preserve genetic diversity through cryopreservation of sperm, also known as bio-banking. The bio-banked sperm can be used for future genetic management and ensuring population sustainability.
"Early results of the ART trials have been incredibly positive, with John and Simon Clulow from the Universities of Newcastle and Canberra respectively, already successfully obtaining abundant, high-quality sperm from multiple males, cryopreserving the sperm below -190°C, thawing, and successfully bringing high numbers of viable sperm back to life.
"In fact, we have already sent a small number of cryopreserved straws of sperm from two individuals to the Ian Potter Australian Wildlife Biobank in Melbourne, for long-term storage."
Keep an eye on the Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu website for project updates and information at: landscapes.sa.gov.au/hf/nature
