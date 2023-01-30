With thousands of fish washing up on Fleurieu Peninsula shorelines, Alexandrina and Victor Harbor council have advised community members not to handle the fish and a clean up plan is on the way.
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, thousands of fish began to wash up on Victor Harbor shorelines mirroring the school of fish washed up at Middleton Beach several weeks ago.
With community concerns about the clean up, the City of Victor Harbor have explained the possible stinky situation.
"Council is aware of fish washing ashore on local beaches. Fish kill events like this are the responsibility of Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA)," a spokesperson for the City of Victor Harbor said.
"Normally when a fish kill occurs, there is no need for the dead fish to be removed or cleaned up and the carcasses should be left to provide food for other organisms or to decompose as part of the ecosystem process. In most cases the carcasses will be gone within a few days.
"Because this event has happened on beaches, which are a dynamic environment with lots of water movement from tides, waves, and wind, it is expected that these carcasses will be washed out to sea over the coming days or weeks as part of natural processes.
"During the week, new, fresh carcasses were washing up on the beach, so it is likely that tides are removing old fish, but also depositing fresh ones back onto the beach.
"PIRSA has advised that the natural system is doing a good job in processing this event as fish numbers are slowly beginning to decrease. PIRSA are continuing to monitor the situation."
Middleton Beach has already began to see this fish kill cleanse with the shoreline of fish carcasses beginning to thin out.
Alexandrina Council echoed the City of Victor Harbor's stating that this is a PIRSA matter relating to the dead fish and clean up will be handled by Biosecurity SA and PIRSA.
"We understand that PIRSA have committed to leading a clean-up response and will be coordinating the disposal of fish carcasses in high priority areas. Council will continue to seek information from the lead agencies," a spokesperson for Alexandrina Council said.
"Council would encourage you to report these incidents to FishWatch on 1800 065 522. Reports of dead fish can also be made through the SA Fishing Application.
"It is also not recommended for people to handle or consume fish from these events as there are potential health risks associated with doing so.
"The material from PIRSA regarding fish kill is available on their website, and council would follow recommendations of PIRSA as the lead agency on this matter."
For any inquires or questions, please contact PIRSA on 8842 6222.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.