Australia Day Celebrations held at the Soldier's Memorial Gardens at Victor Harbor on January 26 were attended by dignitaries and public members from across the Victor Harbor region.
Official proceedings and speeches were contributed by Rebekha Sharkie, Federal Member for Mayo, David Basham, State Member for Finniss, Mayor of the City of Victor Harbor, Moira Jenkins and CEO of Victor Harbor City Council, Victoria Mackirdy.
A Welcome to Country conducted by Ngarrindjeri man Cedric Varcoe, acknowledged the sixty thousand years of Aboriginal occupation of the land, prior to colonisation and was a theme on which several of the dignitaries focused.
"The spirit of the first peoples is strong, those who own this land and to whom it belongs and to whom they have belonged for 60,000 years," Mayor Moira Jenkins said.
Mayor Jenkins took a moment to thank all community members for their service over the last year, in particular first responders and those who have assisted with flood response efforts and the ongoing challenge that Covid presents.
"At our nation's heart, at the heart of Victor Harbor is our community, our people and our values - I want to thank everyone for their contribution to Victor Harbor, I know each one of you is working towards a better future," Mayor Jenkins said.
The crowd, shadowed by the Norfolk Pines, were treated to tunes including Advance Australia Fair played by the Victor Harbor City Band and a reading from Dorothea Mckellar's poem, My Country by Rebekha Sharkie, MP.
The morning also included a formal citizenship ceremony, with thirteen new citizens making their pledge of allegiance as members of the Victor Harbor region.
Ms Sharkie shared a message on behalf of Andrew Giles, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs of Australia welcoming these new citizens.
The morning also included announcements of the three 2023 Australia Day Citizen Award recipients - Deirdre Hughes, Citizen of the Year, Don Rumbelow, Active Citizen of the Year and Mathilda Meinecke, Young Citizen of the Year.
Mayor Jenkins thanked the award judging panel members - Stephen Hedges, Dorothy Hancock and Mike McCrane for their work in deciding on the citizen nominees.
"Multiple nominations were entered halfway through last year," Mayor Jenkins said.
"There are so many wonderful community members worthy of these awards and the judging panel had a very difficult task."
"Happy Australia Day everyone, I hope everyone today can reflect on how lucky we are."
