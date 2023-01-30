Phillips scores win in close competition

Saturday was a good day for Mel Phillips as she celebrated a close win over Margie Bond to take home the win in the women's stableford competition at The Links Lady Bay golf course.
Phillips won in a countback over Bond with 38 points, with CJ Stobo-Wilson finishing third with 35.
In the men's A grade William Hogben topped the list with 39 points, with Terry Kutschbach and Jeff Wray tussling for places as both finished with 37.
Gerard Cavanagh finished with 43 points for a win over Gary Leverington on 38 and John Conyard on 36 in the B grade.
Hugh Roberts battled Albert Davies in the C grade, with Roberts finishing top after a countback with 35 points while Russell Raggatt was third with 33.
Nearest the pin were CJ Stobo-Wilson on the sixth hole, with Hayden Dee on the 15th and Jono Comas on the 17th.
The longest putt went to Ali Saliu on the 18th hole.
Erid De Smit finished the weekly competition with 43 points followed by Zack Sartor on 42.
In third place was course visitor Darren Burns on 40 with another visitor, Justin Dooley closing out with 39.
There were some close scores in the Wednesday competition but it was Simon Lawrence finishing on 40 points who took first place.
Following close behind were Neil Noble, Petere Leonello, Chris Bartlett and Rick Shekle on 38 and John Kelly on 37.
It was all class from Chris White as she worked towards a total of 41 points to take the win in the January 17 round.
She was followed with good rounds from Deb James on 35, Margie Bond on 34 and Nicki Sartor on 32.
