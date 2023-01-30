The Times

Phillips grabs win in Links Lady Bay stableford

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:44pm
Phillips scores win in close competition

Saturday was a good day for Mel Phillips as she celebrated a close win over Margie Bond to take home the win in the women's stableford competition at The Links Lady Bay golf course.

SH

Sharon Hansen

