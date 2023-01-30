With some humid weather rolling into town, it was perfect weather for the Encounter Bay Bowling Club members to enjoy some competition.
It was a bit humid, but not too hot, so great bowling weather.
Sponsors were South Coast Realty, Veg Out and Shaw Family Vintners.
The winners of Div 1 were the Thunderbolts on 56 plus 14.
Second was Better Halves on 52 plus 2. Third was Arm in Arm on 43.5 plus 9.
WOL were Close Encounters on 30 plus 23.
Winners of Div 2 The Rejects on 58 plus 25. Second was The Seekers on 57 plus 18. Third was Rapid Risers on 57 plus 12. WOL were Giv Hugs on 30 plus 12
Oops Security was our sponsor and what a great day it was. Fabulous weather and fierce competition.
Our winners with 58+23 Barry Clarke, Randall Rabone & Des Parsons. Runners up Glenn Mann, Barry Hamilton and Ian Riches. WOL with a score of 31+17 David Brown, Paul Horner and Mike Brew.
Good weather, good company and camaraderie were here in abundance but also the competitive streak was very evident, fierce determination, as several teams pushed to improve their divisional position coming into the latter third of the season.
This was no more evident than division 1 where the push for a top four placement saw some fierce competition resulting in some big scores, A Night on the Green 31pts, Bay City Bowlers 30pts, Irritable Bowls Syndrome 32pts and 'rink of the week' recipients Mulligans 33pts.
In Division 2: Ricochet Rollers 30pts reverse present table position over Happy Owls to gain 30pts.
Triple S started well to gain 29pts. Top Dogs and Phil's Phillies played a close game, the Dogs taking the ends, but Phillies taking shots up and the win.
Our top of the heap clash saw Moonlighters stay with high scoring Owlpaca's, taking the last three ends and very nearly the match win, however Owlpaca's stayed the course.
The chasing cluster of teams will be doubling their efforts to haul them back. Wine Deck played well in Division 3 to overcome Beach Walkers 31pts.
Hi Six were extremely pleased to win their last three ends by a decent margin over ladder leaders Patriots to close out a win 28 +3.
Great Bowls of Fire won over The Red Club Boyz. The Vikings received a forfeit, but made themselves available to play in other teams, thank you!
Division 4 top three, The 3 Gens, Newbies and 3 Plus 1 all had good wins to cement their positions.
Fourth place MP's lost a little ground against the in-form league leaders. Pacific Cruisers reversed recent form with a good win 30pts.
Not such a wonderful result for Open Pennants this week, but a couple of very close defeats that could have gone either way.
Div1 lost to Yankallilla 43-63 gaining three points. They are ninth on the ladder.
Div 2 Blue defeated Willunga 65-55 gaining 10 points. They are second on the ladder.
Div 2 Gold lost to Pt Elliot by one shot! 52-53 gaining two points. They are tenth on the ladder.
Div 4 Blue lost to Yankallila 50-56 gaining two points. They are third on the ladder.
Div 4 Gold lost to McLaren Vale 40-68. They are sixth on the ladder.
Div 6 defeated Goolwa soundly 50-26 gaining 10 points. They are top of the ladder.
Only 20 bowlers out for Saturday Social sponsored by Coastal Habitat, but a very good day followed.
The winners were Peter Wilson and Bob Alsop on 33 plus 20.
Equal second ( couldn't be separated by %) were Roger Hutchinson, Peter Maunder and Veronica Whibley on 30 plus 3 and Terry Hobart and Dion Millard also on 30 plus 3.
