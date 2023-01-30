The Times

Fishing over the Fleurieu finishing up January

By Greg James
January 30 2023 - 4:30pm
1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Freshwater: the enormous outflows of discoloured River Murray water are if not dissipating, at least not getting a whole lot worse as boat crews and shore-based anglers hope and plan for some sort of normal conditions to return.

