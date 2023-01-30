Fishing over the Fleurieu finishing up January

1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Freshwater: the enormous outflows of discoloured River Murray water are if not dissipating, at least not getting a whole lot worse as boat crews and shore-based anglers hope and plan for some sort of normal conditions to return.
The further west you go the better things are, so the grounds west of Victor are still producing fish at times. Salt Creek, the 42 Mile Crossing and The Granites along the Coorong have salmon to one kilo and the very occasional soapie mulloway, with catches of mullet also improving the further south a fisher goes.
The ban on cockle gathering remains from Middleton Point to the 28 Mile Crossing, but upstream from Barmera to the State border has enjoyed a wind back in restrictions on recreational boating and other power-boat related activities.
The reservoirs at Beetaloo and Myponga hold Murray Cod (catch and release) and Silver Perch.
2. Victor Harbor/Waitpinga/Parson's Beaches: big boat crews had to not only contend with the dramatic Murray River event but also days of often unrelenting south to south easterlies which has pretty much been the daily scene in recent weeks!
These crews really haven't had a good run of it as they chase tuna, snapper (strict PIRSA rules apply), kingfish and red nanny from The Pages, Sanders Bank and along the coast around Tunk Head. Smaller craft might find a few garfish off Yilki Bay as the sediment in the water settles, but catches of squid are almost zero at the minute.
Waits and Parson's do have the odd salmon trout and mullet.
3. Cape Jervis/Wirrina/Lady Bay: the last days of the school holidays saw large numbers of all manner of watercraft and angling set-ups as Australia Day came and went, with boat crews doing well on squid and garfish from the basin at Cape Jervis, Wirrina, Lady Bay and Myponga.
Yellowfin whiting and garfish are at most protected beaches from Rapid Bay, Myponga and Normanville, and there are some nice squid off the jetties at Cape Jervis, Rapid Bay, Normanville and Second Valley.
Tuna to 10 kilos are still in Backstairs Passage and even off Island Beach and Emu Bay on Kangaroo Island.
Tight Lines and See You Next Week!
Greg James.
