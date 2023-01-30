The Times

Victor Harbor Bowing Club report

By Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls
January 31 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Country Round Robin

Congratulations to Pam Brown, Lyn Thatcher and Shirley Koch who made the ladies' team, while Ken Waller made the men's team. Matches are to be played in the second week of February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.