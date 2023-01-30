Congratulations to Pam Brown, Lyn Thatcher and Shirley Koch who made the ladies' team, while Ken Waller made the men's team. Matches are to be played in the second week of February.
There were only two three-game winners. Graham Wilson and Lyn Thatcher on 77+7 just edged out Heather Briggs and Dan Hassell on 76+7 by the one solitary end to win the day. Sue and Ken Waller finished third with 70+16 winning 2 games and a draw in the third. Best two-game winners were Val and Eric Secomb on 58+5.
Games were played on Australia Day and President Darryl Hammat gave an inspired speech about the magnificent country we live in before play started.
The day was sponsored by Bremerton and the winners were the EB trio of David Hill, Greg Davis and Greg Pearson. Close behind in second place was the local team of Ian Sellars, Mike Hendricks and Phil Fairclough with Graham Wilson, Nigel Hewitt and Dennis Williams coming in third. WOL were Bill Nash, Brenton Speed and Brendan Hehir.
The finals of the Men's and Women's singles were played in warm conditions on Friday afternoon. Both finals were tight affairs for the majority of the matches and the 50 odd spectators enjoyed the play.
Shirley Koch was up against Rachel Wolfenden and, although Rachel had set up a good lead, Shirley came home strongly to win 25/20. Fred Kelly and Graham Houston were neck and neck for most of the match, but Fred proved a little too strong in the last few ends to win by the same margin 25/20.
The Ladies' Plate was contested in the morning between Chris Sutton and Jenny Todd, with Chris Sutton prevailing 25-13.
The Power have asserted themselves as a big threat to the leaders in the Night Owls competition.
They gave the Kitty Chasers a lesson on putting bowls in the head as they ran away with 12 of the 14 ends to score 32+ 22.
Holy Rollers, the Unbelievabowls and Mortgage First all had good games with 30 points but had to settle for minor placings. Rob Heaslip from South Coast Realty was on hand to present prizes to the winners.
The Islanders hold top spot but are now under pressure from the Power and Mortgage First.
Div 1 played the top team Goolwa Black at home, and scores were fairly even until two of the rinks dropped big numbers. Ken Mableson's rink had a good 12 shot win but the team lost by 13 shots overall.
It was the derby in Div 2 with Blue playing White. Blue held onto top spot with a 22 shot win mainly due to the rink of Graham Houston.
Tony Forshaw (Blue) had a narrow win over Mick Hallion (White), while Peter Downes (White) had a narrow win over Stu Taylor (Blue).
Div 3 were at home to McLaren Vale and gained a valuable 10 points with wins to Craig Jacobs and Pam Brown, while Mike Schumann went down by the solitary shot.
Div 4 continued on their winning way by downing Langhorne Creek away. An excellent win to Leith Davies and good wins to Bronwen Mullen and Dom Maselli.
Div 5 were away to Goolwa White and lost all three rinks with Christine Harris and Bill Wyhoon getting close.
Div 6 played Myponga and scored nine points with a huge win to Ray Watson and a draw to Reata Winn-Tapscott.
With 4 matches to go the 'Sea Eagles' have four teams in the four and two others just outside.
