Summer at Victor Harbor in the late 1800s to 1900s must have been such a wonderful time.
Victor Harbor became a much sought-after destination in the summer months during those years.
It's location close to Adelaide, safe beaches and its milder weather made it a very attractive place to visit and stay. Its popularity came at the right time for the township as well.
The Port was not as busy as it used to be, the rail from Morgan to Adelaide had been completed and the river trade had no need to make the trip to Goolwa anymore, things were looking dire.
But as fortune would have it, Port Victor was discovered by the High Society of Adelaide as a place to escape the heat in the summer months.
They built their summer houses, or should I say mansions, in Port Victor, Mt Breckan, the castle on the hill being the most prominent.
Once the word had got out about this little gem, called Port Victor, many others, not as well off, came to enjoy what Victor had to offer and so the guest homes became a new and popular industry in the township to cater for the ever-growing throng of visitors.
As the number of tourists grew the town became busy improving infrastructures and entertainment.
Local businesses looked forward to the visitors and started offering a diverse range of services. Some of which were boating on the Hindmarsh River, fishing charters and boat cruises in the bay, tennis and bowling competitions, sailing, dances, and garden parties, just to name a few.
After the Port had closed The Causeway became the gateway to another favourite place at Victor, Granite Island.
It allowed people to stroll across to the picturesque island or ride on the horse tram to enjoy a Devonshire tea or an icecream at the Kiosk that was located near the breakwater.
Another past time was to enjoy swimming in The Baths which were part of Victoria Pier, located halfway along the Causeway.
During the middle part of the 1800s swimming in Australia was segregated. Amazing I know, but they made separate times or places for men and women to go swimming.
And women were forced to wear swim costumes that covered them up to prevent the men from staring at them in a suggestive manner! Oh, my what would they think of the swim costumes today?
Victoria Pier, as it was before it's extension into The Causeway, was the first jetty built in Victor Harbor. It was named after Queen Victoria and opened on 4th August 1864.
Originally, bathing houses were built on the beach each side of the jetty for people to change in and enjoy the clear waters.
Later, The Baths were constructed on either side of the jetty to cater for the swimmers. They enclosed part of the sea and had a shark proof fence built around them as well.
And because men and women had to bathe separately there was an area on either side of the pier to allow for this to happen.
Later, a deeper swimming area was built between the jetty and the pier to allow for the more serious swimmers to enjoy.
As Victor became more popular a larger area had to be built to cater for the number of swimmers visiting. By the early 1900s, The Baths were so popular that more accommodation was added for the swimmer's convenience with dressing rooms, charging three pence (less than five cents) for admission.
On the island families with smaller children, had discovered a safe rock pool area just at the end of The Causeway that they named 'The family Corner'.
It was very popular with families for paddling or wading around the rocks.
Unfortunately, after a vicious storm The Baths were so badly damaged and left to fall into disrepair that they were demolished in 1955. Such a shame.
Couldn't you just imagine the fun that could be had if The Baths had been rebuilt and we could still use them now?
So, when you are strolling across The Causeway to Granite Island imagine the time when The Baths were there filled with swimmers young and old enjoying the waters of Victor Harbor.
Then continue your journey to the kiosk and maybe enjoy a Devonshire tea or ice cream, and picture the boats sailing in the bay, before perhaps then returning on the iconic horse tram.
If you would like to learn more about the Victoria Pier, The Causeway, The Baths or see Victor as it was back in the early years during the popular summer months, then make a visit to the National Trust Museum, just opposite the entrance to The Causeway.
We wouldd be happy to show you why people loved to be beside the seaside at Victor Harbor. And still do!
