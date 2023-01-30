A fresh warning has been issued by Surf Lifesaving South Australia (SLSSA) to keep between the patrol flags when swimming in the ocean, after three people came close to drowning at Petrel Cove on January 27.
Two adults and a child were rescued by three members of the public after getting caught in a rip near rocks at Petrel Cove around 3.25 p.m.
South Australian State Emergency Services and Country Fire Services assisted paramedics in getting the family to safety and up from the rocks, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SLSSA has also warned the public of changing tidal conditions across the Fleurieu Peninsula, due to increased output from the Murray Mouth as a result of recent flooding in the Riverland Region.
"The current flooding of the River Murray is causing over 165 Gigaliters of water a day coming through the Murray Mouth and into the surrounding areas, specifically the ocean," a Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Spokesperson said.
"Due to the massive influx of water our coastline is changing, sand is being displaced and sandbars are being moved to unusual locations. This has impacted rips, tides and currents and caused rips in places where none previously existed. In the area where the patrol flags are typically located, flash rips have started to appear frequently but also not staying in that location for the whole day."
Chiton Rocks Surf Life Savers will continue to ensure patrol flag locations are updated accordingly and flagged areas are checked regularly for unusual rips.
