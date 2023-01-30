The Times

Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving say unusual tidal activity as result of recent flooding

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo

A fresh warning has been issued by Surf Lifesaving South Australia (SLSSA) to keep between the patrol flags when swimming in the ocean, after three people came close to drowning at Petrel Cove on January 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.