A working bee held on January 15 at the Encounter Bay Football Club (EBFC), is just one of many that the club has hosted since the end of the 2022 football season.
The working bee attracted 30 volunteers, including club members, some junior players and Encounter Bay local supporters, who assisted with ongoing construction of extensions to the club's function space.
The EBFC hopes these current extensions will be ready in time for the beginning of the 2023 football season on April 15.
President of EBFC, Todd Butler, said the extensions have been made possible through contributions from state government and council, totaling $615,000, but that the overall project would be worth closer to $1million.
"It's impossible to estimate how many volunteer hours have gone into this project, we have men volunteering their time for six to eight hours a day," he said.
Constructions so far have added 500 metres squared to the overall space and once finished, will include disabled toilets, a children's creche, store room, separate function room, kitchenette, new entrance and foyer, a cool room and bifold windows.
The original 1980s building has undergone previous renovations, including the change rooms, kitchen, verandah and coaches boxes added in 2021.
"Our hope is that the club can continue as a community hub and be available for wider use by the community at large when its finished," Mr Butler said.
