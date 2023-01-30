Goolwa Black and McLaren Vale hold the top spots after their division one wins in round 14 of the Great Southern Bowls open pennants competition on Saturday.
Black defeated Victor Harbor 65-52 with two rinks, skippered by L John Lynch and Mike Whitehead, having good wins.
McLaren Vale had success over Willunga 65-43 in their clash, winning on all three rinks.
Port Elliot travelled to Strathalbyn and defeated the home side by 24 shots, 75-41, while Yankalilla took care of visitors Encounter Bay, 63-43.
Grant Willson and John Doyle had good rink wins for Goolwa White to give them the win over Clarendon 59-46.
There was a tussle on the Encounter Bay rinks as the Gold team took on Port Elliot, with the visitors finishing on top by one shot, 53-52.
Gold skipper Heather Cochrane led her rink to a 21-15 win but it wasn't enough to counter the work by Pt Elliot skippers Anthea Faull and Elmore Schumacher, who got their team across the line by one shot.
In a home showdown, Victor Harbor Blue had two good rink wins to conquer Victor Harbor White 73-51.
In other matches, Langhorne Creek took care of visitors Goolwa 63-54, Encounter Bay Blue had a 10-shot win 65-55 and Myponga 52 had a close win over host McLaren Vale 52-49.
Clarendon took care of host side McLaren Vale Blue 52-51 in their clash on Saturday. The Blue side had two rink wins but it was the work of James Edwards, David Deer, Marion Searle and Peter Cook which turned the tide for Clarendon, winning their rink 22-9.
Victor Harbor took care of McLaren Vale Gold 61-52 with skippers Craig Jacobs and Pamela Brown leading the charge on two rinks.
It was a good 30-shot win for Yankalilla over Goolwa 69-39, while Aldinga Bay piled on 20 more shots to defeat host Strathalbyn 71-51 and Milang took care of Port Elliot 66-52.
Victor Harbor teams successfully travelled to Langhorne Creek and had wins on all three rinks, to grab the win 73-42.
The major damage was done by the team of Peter Manuel, Trevor Simpson, Wilton Glatz and Leith Davies who had a 26-shot win, 35-9.
Yankalilla had a six-shot win over Encounter Bay Blue, with wins on two rinks, while host McLaren Vale defeated Encounter Bay Gold 68-40.
In other matches Goolwa had a 40-shot win over Strathalbyn 78-38 and Willunga defeated host Port Elliot 69-41.
It was a 25-shot win for the Goolwa White side in their clash against Victor Harbor. Brian Paech, Richard Morriss and Jacky Jacobs skippered their sides to rink wins over the opposition.
Goolwa Black was not as fortunate as their team-mates, going down to visitors Willunga 56-50.
In other matches Clarendon took care of Myponga 57-46, McLaren Vale went down to visitors Yankalilla 45-61 and Strathalbyn took care of Aldinga Bay 63-45, with that result pending.
Victor Harbor had a 22-shot win over Myponga, 44-22, in its meeting on Saturday. On one rink the teams drew 16-all, but it was the work of Donald Whibley, Peter Barclay, David Love and Ray Watson which gave their side the win with a score of 28-6.
Encounter Bay defeated host Goolwa in their clash, 50-26, while Milang Blue defeated Aldinga Bay Blue 45-32 and Milang White had a good win over Strathalbyn 63-27.
The results between Aldinga Bay White, 50, and Langhorne Creek, 28, is still pending and the result between McLaren Vale and Yankalilla has not been posted.
Goolwa and Victor Harbor had a nail-biting tussle in their division one round 11 match, with Victor finishing just one-shot in front, 68-67.
Victor Skipper Shirley Koch led her rink to a 34-18 shot win, but Goolwa's Thelma Haskell fought hard for a 30-14 victory, leaving Pamela Brown to secure victory with a 20-19 thriller.
Port Elliot had a taste of success when visiting Goolwa, winning the clash 58-55. The visitors had two rink wins but it was the 22-8 rink result from Port Elliot's Margaret Malone, Brigitte Day, Christine Brindal and Lorraine Fox which secured the match.
Victor Harbor travelled to Strathalbyn and got the win 66-47, while Milang had a close encounter with Myponga, winning 59-56 and in the other match McLaren Vale locked down Aldinga Bay for a 69-64 success.
There were some big deficits in the division three matches, including a 40-shot win by Yankalilla against host Port Elliot 66-26.
Langhorne Creek defeated Victor Harbor Blue 40-31, while Clarendon took care Goolwa Black, at home, 42-25 and Strathalbyn finished on top of Encounter Bay 43-31.
In the other match, Victor Harbor White forfeited to McLaren Vale.
