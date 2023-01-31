The Times

Truck crash on Yankalilla Main Road damages major supply line

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
The crash site on Yankalilla Road, where an electricity pole has been damaged, cutting power to homes across the region. Photo supplied

A truck crash on Yankalilla Main Road just after 8.30 a.m. January 31 has left 2400 houses without power in Normanville and Carrickalinga.

