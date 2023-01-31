A truck crash on Yankalilla Main Road just after 8.30 a.m. January 31 has left 2400 houses without power in Normanville and Carrickalinga.
Police are investigating the accident, in which a truck crashed into a stobie poll, causing extensive damage to a major supply line on Yankalilla Road and is currently being attended by multiple SA Power Network crews to restore power to the area.
The driver was uninjured and the truck did not require towing, but SA Power Networks predicts power will not be restored to homes until approximately 8 p.m. this evening.
"The accident has damaged a power poll, which means the power substations need to be reconnected and repair is required to the footings, cross arms and insulators on the power line, this is quite extensive damage and our crews are working onsite as quickly and as hard as they can to get it fixed," a Spokesperson for SA Power Networks said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.