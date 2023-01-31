One of the Fleurieu Peninsula's oldest cricket clubs is seeking a one-off seed funding contribution from the City of Victor Harbor to help rebuild the club's finances and membership.
Established in 1867, the Victor Harbor Cricket Club at the January 23 City of Victor Harbor council meeting have proposed a recommendation for a one-off seed funding contribution of $3,600 and that Council endorse an increase in the operating budget of $3,600 to support the club as it transitions through a rebuilding stage of seeking new membership and increasing its sponsorship list.
Recently at a joint request from the Victor Harbor Football and Cricket clubs, council contributed $35,000 towards a turf pitch and $2,200 to provide a concrete slab in a new storage shed that is shared by both clubs.
The reasoning behind the pitch upgrade was to provide an opportunity for both the cricket and football clubs to attract and host higher level clubs for competition, practice and exhibition games.
Over the last 20 years, the Cricket Club has experienced reduced player numbers with the last A grade side fielded in 2000/2001 and Senior Colts (Under 16s) team in the 2013/14.
The Cricket Club is said to have regrouped and is rebuilding to once again field all sides in the competition which would include women's teams and to provide a family friendly atmosphere that will encourage new membership and sponsorship opportunities.
Cr Stewart Burns said he commended the Cricket Club for their application and plan.
"I would have liked to have seen a financial statement, but because of the amount of money involved I will support this," Cr Burns said.
Cr Carol Schofield said she sits on the committee of the Victor Harbor Oval and she understands why the club has asked for the support.
"They did change their pitch so that Victor Harbor Football Club would be able to attract better football matches. This is one way we can help support them for what they gave the football club."
Cr Brayden Mann asked if there was any existing grant funding from current grant programs that could cater for what the club was asking which he was told there wasn't any available.
"My second question is that the amount of $3,600 is equivalent to the club's contribution toward the costs of watering the oval for two years, are we giving them a water waver with a different name by doing this?" Cr Mann asked.
"I'm supportive, but with my experience with these kinds of grants it does get difficult with community groups when asking for amounts."
Cr Marilyn Henderson said it's a very small amount in the grand scheme of things.
"We've offered sums much greater than this for one off events," Cr Henderson said.
"It can be difficult for clubs to predict the brick walls they may come up against."
The motion was carried unanimously.
