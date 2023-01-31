According to data from October 2022, tourism in South Australia clocked its highest spend in a single month, but Victor Harbor business and tourism experts caution this boom is unlikely to last.
According to Business Victor Harbor executive officer Colin Shearing, there were multiple push-pull factors at play, including post-Covid travel culture, rising interest rates and the increasing cost of utilities.
"Covid had a silver-lining - it highlighted the importance of Australian residents holidaying and visiting their own backyard, people were less likely to invest in overseas travel, even once state and international borders reopened and that's why we've seen such an increase in intrastate spending," Mr Shearing said.
"Now, factors like rising interest rates, which have occurred even since the October numbers came out for tourism, will likely play a role in how much households spend on tourism."
Mr Shearing said significant events, such as the Santos Tour Down Under (STDU) which hosted four of its 10 stages in the Fleurieu region in January, had a mixed impact on local business.
"Some businesses certainly profited from the STDU, but not all," he said.
In the post-Covid climate, Mr Shearing predicts people would likely return to overseas travel, which would cause tourism numbers to flatten out and that ultimately, local businesses would be wise not to rely on that anomaly.
The data was released by Tourism Research Australia and was based on the National Visitor Survey (NVS), an official measure of travel by Australian residents.
The NVS calculates overall tourism spending within a state based on a respondent's entire journey, not their individual stops, making it difficult to calculate how popular tourism destinations, such as the Fleurieu Peninsula, have benefited specifically.
South Australian Tourism Commission regional manager for the Fleurieu Peninsula region, Dylan Beach, remained optimistic.
He said the Fleurieu had already met and exceeded its 2025 target of $555 million in economic contribution from tourism spending.
"This is in large part owed to global events, such as Covid, but also the economic stimulus to travel that was introduced by state governments across Australia - in particular the Great State Vouchers, which incentivised people to travel intrastate," Mr Beach said.
Mr Beach said getting the full picture of the Fleurieu Peninsula's entire tourism revenue would not be clear until March, when data from the summer tourism season becomes available.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.