Myopia or shortsightedness, is on the rise in young children due to digital eye strain, but experts are increasingly concerned that myopia is going undiagnosed.
Victor Harbor optometrist Barbara Vermeulen has warned that in some cases, children are misdiagnosed with Attention Deficient Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Autism or learning difficulties, when in actual fact, their eyes are the problem.
"We had one child come in who was about to start a treatment plan for his learning difficulties and we realised it was actually his eyes that were causing him to be distracted," Ms Vermeulen said.
"It's very difficult for really young children to explain when they can't see properly, especially if they've had vision difficulties for a while," she said.
Signs and symptoms that Ms Vermeulen has said parents should look for in their children include distracted behaviour and clumsiness - less commonly, headaches and dizziness occur.
Myopia is commonly linked with digital eye strain, Ms Vermeulen explains.
"When children spend too much time in front of a screen, it can cause their eyes to develop too quickly or not quickly enough - this means the cornea shape does not keep up with the eye growth and this can cause myopia," Ms Vermeulen said.
New research has found that children aged eight are spending 2.5 hours per day on screens, more than double the maximum recommended time by the World Health Organisation.
Ms Vermeulen said her young patients are spending more time on screens than ever before - in and outside the classroom, which in part explains the steep increase in cases of myopia that she treats.
"The best way to diagnose, correct and manage myopia is to have your child's eyes tested as early as possible, so any issues don't go untreated or misdiagnosed," she said.
"I recommend to get your child's eyes checked at four, when they go for their standard hearing examination and to make sure they are ready for school."
While Ms Vermeulen acknowledges that screen time is largely unavoidable between school, study and entertainment, she recommends the 20:20 vision rule - that's 20 minutes on a screen (or in front of a book), 20 minutes off the screen.
"Outside play is really important, not just for growing eyes but for growing minds as well," she said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.