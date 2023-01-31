The Times
Health

Digital strain is linked with increase in shortsightedness, sometimes misdiagnoses can be made

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victor Harbor optometrist, Barbara Vermeulen does an eye test on five-year-old Jacob. Photo supplied

Myopia or shortsightedness, is on the rise in young children due to digital eye strain, but experts are increasingly concerned that myopia is going undiagnosed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.