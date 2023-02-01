Harbor Views competition

Darren Weinert, of Hayborough is the winner of this week's The Times Harbor Views Photographic Competition. Darren's framed shot of where to river meets the sea is stunning. He will receive a $50 gift card. The competition will continue over summer so why not grab your camera or phone and send in photos which represents the region. Previous submitted entries which have not appeared will still be considered, but for a better chance why not send in more than one. Enter using the QR code below or the form on our website. For full terms and conditions visit victorharbortimes.com.au